Laneya Grace

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Will and Ivy are chatting in a Forrester office. Will tells Ivy that Electra didn’t deserve to be fired. Ivy agrees saying she was great at her job. Will doesn’t get it as no one can pinpoint exactly what she did wrong. Ivy notes just how important the job at Forrester Creations was to Electra. Will asks Ivy if she knows anything that could help him help Electra. She says he is doing so much just by supporting her. They both agree they want to help her but just don’t know how.

In an undisclosed location, Electra is freaking out as she is surrounded by cut out pictures of herself. She hears Remy’s voice and leaves the “closet” and ducks behind a sofa. Remy enters and slams the door (is that the one apartment everyone stays in?).

