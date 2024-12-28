Days of Our Lives Promo: Mama Choi Enters the Chat

Days of Our Lives Promo for the week of December 30, 2024 - January 3, 2025

Here’s the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo:

The New Year approaches in Salem! Let’s get into it…

New Year’s Eve Hijinks: JJ (Casey Moss) asks Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) if she wants to ring in the new year together… cut to them kissing. They aren’t the only ones as Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier) and Stephanie (Abigail Klein) kissing in front of Alex (Robert Scott Wilson).

What’s Old Is New Again: EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) and presumably Arnold (Galen Gering) stand together. EJ asks Gabi who invited her. Later on, Arnold and Rafe (Galen Gering) come together freaking Rafe out.

2024 Secrets: Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Joy (AlexAnn Hopkins) are together as Chanel (Raven Bowens) watches on. Chanel demands they tell her what happened between the two of them. She wants every single detail.

New Year’s Drama: Stephanie and Philip end up in bed together. Alex is on top of Joy before they kiss.

Teenage Triangle: Holly (Ashley Puzemis) finds out Sophia (Madelyn Kientz) is pregnant. Tate (Leo Howard) tells Holly nothing needs to change. Just then, Mama Choi (Shi Ne Nielson) enters the chat and tells her daughter she is having the baby and the two of them are raising it together!

What are you looking forward to next week?