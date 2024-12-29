Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of December 30, 2024 - January 3, 2025

Dan Feuerriegel, Martha Madison

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:

Dougie III (Peyton Meyer) connects with Holly (Ashley Puzemis).

Sophia (Madelyn Kientz) has questions for Ava (Tamara Braun).

Belle (Martha Madison) and EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) get all flirty.

Jada (Elia Cantù) wonders what in the world is going on with Rafe (Galen Gering).

Johnny (Carson Boatman) turns to Abe (James Reynolds) for advice.

Ava turns Brady’s (Eric Martsolf) world upside down.

Down the road…

Steve (Stephen Nichols) continues the search for John.

Dougie III and Holly grow closer.

Sophia continues to manipulate Tate (Leo Howard) and Holly.

Ava and Brady continue to connect.

New head writers’ material begins airing April 24, 2025.

