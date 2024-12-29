Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Belle and EJ Get All Kinds of Flirty

Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of December 30, 2024 - January 3, 2025
Dan Feuerriegel, Martha Madison

Dan Feuerriegel, Martha Madison

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:

Dougie III (Peyton Meyer) connects with Holly (Ashley Puzemis).

Sophia (Madelyn Kientz) has questions for Ava (Tamara Braun).

Belle (Martha Madison) and EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) get all flirty.

Jada (Elia Cantùwonders what in the world is going on with Rafe (Galen Gering).

Johnny (Carson Boatman) turns to Abe (James Reynolds) for advice.

Ava turns Brady’s (Eric Martsolf) world upside down.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoilers: Marlena Leans on Brady When She Misses John

Down the road…

Steve (Stephen Nichols) continues the search for John.

Dougie III and Holly grow closer.

Sophia continues to manipulate Tate (Leo Howard) and Holly.

Ava and Brady continue to connect.

New head writers’ material begins airing April 24, 2025.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

IMG_0165
Days of Our Lives

Peacock Unveils DAYS Season 60 Promo at Day of DAYS (VIDEO)

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_0561
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Promo: The Hortons and Their Extended Family Celebrate Christmas

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_0212
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: JJ Gets Between Gabi and EJ

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_0107
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Will Holly Stop Tate and Sophia From Hitting the Sheets?

By Joshua BaldwinComment