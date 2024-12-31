The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Luna Tries to Rewrap Bill Around Her Little Finger

Lisa Yamada

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

A bruised and beaten Luna is talking to Bill about how she survives on the inside. She says she’s always scared to death and only finds peace thinking about how she was safe around him and in his home. She notes how he allowed her the ability to open up about her childhood, which is quite similar to his. He understands she had no stability and Luna thinks he is the only one who can understand her (run!).

