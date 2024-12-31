Days of Our Lives Recap: Mama Choi Blocks Ava’s Attempt to Save Sophia

Madelyn Kientz, Shi Ne Neilson, Tamara Braun

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Salem PD – Jada’s Office: Jada is chatting with Paulina about replacing EJ as DA with Belle Black. Jada thinks EJ is only engaged in his own interests and explains what happened most recently with Hattie. She goes on to say she thinks EJ purposely tanks cases to bolster his own interests.

Paulina questions Jada thinking EJ ‘s ego is so big he wouldn’t do anything to hurt his image. Jada understands but notes EJ denied prosecuting six different cases, four of which were family members of DiMera associates. Paulina admits she’s had issues with EJ in the past and even replaced him, temporarily, with Melinda Trask. They discuss how EJ was behind the recall and Paulina is mad she let his pushback influence her. Paulina understands Jada’s point and says she has decided EJ needs to go, however she needs someone who is willing to stick around for the long run. Jada says Belle already agreed to take the position if offered, and then makes the case based on her recent record. Paulina is ready to extend the offer but worries a bit about EJ’s reaction.

Salem PD – Lobby: Belle and Shawn Douglas run into one another, and she explains she had a meeting with Jada. She’s evasive and he pushes, knowing she’s anxious. Belle lowers to a whisper and tells him about Jada’s proposition. Shawn D. is loud but tickled for Belle, who says she is willing to take the job if offered. Shawn D. mentions her history with EJ which sends Belle reeling. He apologizes and swears he wasn’t trying to be an ass. Shawn D. says he’s only concerned about Belle as EJ is going to be butt hurt if she takes his job. Belle says she thinks she would do a better job than EJ and is motivated to stay in town. Shawn D agrees she will make a better DA than EJ.

Belle wonders if Shawn D. will be ok if she takes the job and they have to work together. They both agree they’ve been doing ok and think they can handle the situation.

DiMera Mansion: EJ finds Rafe at his front door (with Arnold in the living room). He says he’s visiting on behalf of Ava Vitali – as Arnold listens by the living room door. Rafe reminds him that he’s now working for Black Patch and Ava has hired them to find out who is harassing her. EJ tries to get him to head out but Rafe says the harassing texts originated at the mansion. EJ gets defensive but Rafe tells him to slow his roll as Kristen is the focus of his investigation. Just when EJ thinks he’s rid of Rafe, he says he has questions about another matter.

Rafe says he’s been hired to investigate the cupcake poisoning as Hattie Adams now appears to not be the culprit. EJ says he doesn’t care for soap operas and also has no time for this foolishness. Rafe, once again, says he’s not a suspect but he needs to question everyone from cast and crew. In the other room, Arnold drops the glass he was using to listen at the door. Rafe asks about the noise and EJ says Harold will take care of it. Rafe asks what EJ is hiding. EJ pushes back and says if he doesn’t have a warrant… then notes how he’s no longer affiliated with the Salem PD, throws Rafe out of the house and heaves a sigh of relief.

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: EJ rails at Arnold when he gets a call from Paulina, who says she needs him right away in Jada’s office. He tells Arnold he’ll be back soon and says he wants the glass cleaned up ASAP.

EJ exits the house and Rafe crawls out of the bushes and says to no one in particular that he’s going to find out what’s up.

Marlena and John’s Penthouse: Sophia and Tate leave only to run smack into Holly who wonders what the hell is happening. She explains about the concert and how stupid she now feels for worrying about Tate’s opinion about anything. Holly loses her s*** a bit and Tate swears they’re not seeing each other. Tate remains silent and Sophia pipes up saying they’re going to get an abortion. With that, she’s ready to exit. Tate asks for time with Holly alone. With that, Sophia exits.

Tate apologizes to Holly for not telling her the truth. He thought they were careful and was shocked when he learned the truth. Holly asks how long he’s knows and Tate says it’s only been a couple of days. Holly asked how long he’s known and if he’s sure the baby is his. Tate says he’s sure and says he’s only known a few days. Tate explains he wanted to spare her feelings as he wanted to protect her. Holly understands but still kind of wishes she knew. Tate throws Sophia under the bus saying she also wanted to hide the truth from everyone. He explains about the parental consent issue and Holly notes Sophia’s parents would never agree to it.

Tate says nothing has to change as he and Sophia have no feelings for each other and she’s not going to have the baby. Holly agrees saying Sophia has already mapped her entire future and it doesn’t include a baby. As Holly begins to break down, Tate says everything will be ok but thinks he needs to honor his word and drive Sophia to the appointment. Holly thinks the universe is telling them they shouldn’t be together. Tate thinks they should defy the universe as their clearly meant to be together. With that, they exchange I love yous and Tate promises to be home soon.

Horton Square: Someone stops Ava and she thinks it’s Kristen only to find a woman she doesn’t recognize. Ava apologizes and Amy Choi introduces herself. She is looking for her daughter as she’s going with a friend today and wanted to drop off her retainer. Ava says she’d be happy to hand it off, but Sophia isn’t actually working today. Mama Choi is freaked out rightfully thinking her daughter lied. Ava realizes what’s happening and covers for Sophia saying she made a mistake and can give her the retainer when she arrives for her shift. Mama Choi apologizes for overreacting. Ava understands but says Sophia is very responsible and a great young woman. Mama Choi appreciates Ava’s kind words but wonders if she’s noticed any change in her daughter’s behavior.

Ava brings up the situation with Holly and Tate but thinks she’ll bounce back. Mama Choi is curious why Sophia should still be recovering from a situation which happened during the prom, which was months ago. Once again, Ava covers saying Holly and Tate recently reunited which must be the issue. Mama Choi is too smart for her and asks if Sophia has been seeing Tate behind her back.

Ava tries again to calm the waters. She won’t betray Sophia’s confidence but suggests Mama Choi have a conversation with her daughter. Mama Choi asks again what happened most recently between Sophia and Tate. Just then, Sophia walks up and Ava immediately apologizes when Mama Choi says she wants to know exactly what’s going on with Tate. Sophia begs her not to air out their dirty laundry in the town square. Mama Choi asks her daughter if she’s been kissing Tate without her knowledge. Ava vigorously shakes her head behind Mama Choi and Sophia says Tate recently kissed her but everything is cool now as he’s back with Holly. Mama Choi doesn’t believe anything her daughter is saying and asks if she’s doing drugs. Sophia breaks and says she and Tate have done a lot more than kiss.

Mama Choi deduces she’s had sex with Tate when Ava wants to take them inside the restaurant. Mama Choi tells Ava to back off and find another teenager to corrupt as she is her mother. She turns back to Sophia and says she knows about boys her age who are only about one thing. Mama Choi wants to take her to the gynecologist, but Sophia says it’s too late before heading to the garbage can and getting sick.

Endings

Sophia arrives back at the penthouse and Tate says they should be able to make it in a few hours. Sophia says they can’t go, but before she can explain, Mama Choi enters the chat.

Shawn Douglas tells Belle he thinks they can make it work and he hopes she will get the job. Just then, EJ arrives and teases Belle about not getting another win against him.

EJ walks into Jada’s office and wishes Paulina and Jada good morning. Paulina says he’s fired and she’s replacing him immediately.

Rafe breaks and enters into the DiMera mansion. He enters the living room and sees EJ’s robe on the floor.

Arnold is now dressed and comes down the stairs and enters the living room allowing the doppelgängers to come face to face.

