Perkie’s Observations: Elizabeth Becomes the Focus of Hospital Investigation on General Hospital

Trina brings Kai to the gallery to show him her favorite painting but he's less than impressed until she explains her fascination with it. He seems more interested in her.

Lucas praises Kristina for the changes to Charlie's. She hands him a photo of Wylie she found in Julian's things. Lucas tells her about the argument he had with Willow, but he puts the blame on Drew and how Ava managed to calm him down. Kristina isn't really receptive to anything Ava, but Lucas says he and Ava discussed what it's like to lose a child and apologizes for bringing it up to Kristina.

Lucky offers Liz support for her medical review into Dex' death but she tells him that he doesn't need to stay. Liz is not happy to see the hospital lawyer Ms. Clarke, in the meeting with Terry and Portia. Terry tells her that Dex’ autopsy showed he died of Digitalis, like Sam.

Liz thinks she needs a lawyer, but Terry says they aren't accusing her of anything. Ms. Clarke wonders if Liz has something to hide. Ric shows up to shut down the questioning, but Portia says they need answers from her. She says LIz is the head nurse and was on duty when both patients died. Liz agrees with Ric and is about to leave when Ms. Clarke mentions a third patient that died in August on Liz' watch. Portia says if Liz doesn't answer their questions they will have to suspend her.

Lucky runs into Isaiah and asks about Liz and the inquest. He thinks the hospital is looking for someone to blame and the person will be Liz. Isaiah tells him to trust the process and be there for Liz.

Sonny tells Alexis the custody battle with Ava will be an all-out war. She says according to Martin; Nikolas gave Ava money that wasn't his to give which will hamper her finances in the custody battle.

Alexis asks him to take Charlie's from Kristina because it's part of his holdings. Sonny says Charlie's is legitimate, but Alexis thinks the feds will come sniffing. Sonny refuses to take it away saying Kristina needs this.

Ava talks to Laura about the custody battle and how expensive it is and asks about the divorce settlement. Laura says Ace has been named the new Cassadine heir and the estate is being kept in trust for him. She says she can't do anything about it until Ace is older, but Ava says the money was promised to her. Laura agrees that Ava should have her settlement but says she can't help her get it back. Ava says she'll lose Avery without that money. Ava heads over to talk to Alexis, who shuts the door in her face.

Valentin approaches and asks to speak to Lulu alone. She says she wants Charlotte to come home to Port Charles, but he refuses. Lulu says he can't offer Charlotte a good life on the run and to let her come home.

Valentin says he's the only parent Charlotte has known and won't abandon her. Lulu continues to insist Charlotte's life will be safer in Port Charles. Valentin tells her that Charlotte was shot by Anna by accident and she's no safer there. He says he'll protect her, but Lulu's not sure he can.

Dante shows up and Valentin accuses Lulu of setting him up. Someone has them in their crosshairs.

Lucky heads to Charlie's to ask Kristina about the bartending job.

Sonny's in the gym when he collapses with chest pains.

