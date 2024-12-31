The Young and the Restless Recap: Tessa and Abby Prep for 2025

Melissa Ordway, Cait Fairbanks

Tessa and Abby are getting ready for the New Year’s rush at Society. Abby thinks hiring Tessa is one of the best decisions she’s ever made. They discuss Abby’s year and how happy she is to be married to Devon. Tessa says she and Mariah are grateful for their baby’s health… she hesitates and Abby takes the hint saying she respects how they have handled all the issues with Sharon. Tessa admits the situation isn’t easy and they now have some hope everything will resolve itself. They both hope the coming year will be blissfully uneventful (we hope differently). Outside, Ian Ward lurks…

