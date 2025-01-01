Days of Our Lives Recap: Paulina Once Again Gives EJ His Walking Papers

Dan Feuerriegel

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Horton House: Dougie III is still fretting as he still doesn’t have enough money to pay off his debts. Just then, Holly arrives. He asks if Tate had a problem with them going to the concert together, but Holly says her boyfriend has bigger fish to fry. He inquires but Holly isn’t willing to share the details. Dougie III pushes a bit, and Holly gives in but asks he keeps his mouth shut. She explains everything about Sophia and the impending abortion.

Holly can’t believe Tate thinks Sophia’s pregnancy won’t change everything, especially with how new their reunion is. Dougie III supports her as Holly just can’t imagine how they’re supposed to handle this situation.

Dougie III hands Holly tissues and she apologizes for involving him in Salem’s version of “Teen Mom.” He giggles and says they should just go to the concert to celebrate New Year’s Eve. He says he wants to see the show and she could use the distraction. Holly isn’t certain it’s the right decision for her.

Marlena and John’s Penthouse: Mama Choi shows up to wreck shop with Tate and Sophia. Sophia apologizes for this big mess when Mama Choi jumps in saying Tate is the one who should be apologizing for everything. Tate is unclear when she says he’s to blame for getting her daughter pregnant. Tate swears she and Sophia were careful and he didn’t mean for this situation to happen. Mama Choi says she raised her daughter better than this and with no sex comes no problems. Tate agrees saying his and Sophia’s life plans are exactly why they shouldn’t be having this baby. Mama Choi says Sophia will have an abortion over her dead body.

Mama Choi says Sophia is well aware what she thinks about abortion and explains to Tate that her religion forbids it. She’s very pro-life and believes life begins at conception. Therefore, Sophia is having the baby and the two of them are raising it together. Her grandchild will not be born out of wedlock. Tate and Sophia question her words and Mama Choi minces none as she says the two of them are getting married.

Tate says he has no intention of marrying Sophia as he has a girlfriend now. Mama Choi says she has a headache and they need to plan a wedding. She tells Sophia they have to go and has no clue how they’re going to explain the situation to her father. With that, the Choi women exit.

Salem PD – Jada’s Office: EJ can’t believe he is, once again, being replaced. Paulina says she and Jada believe… EJ stops Paulina and asks Jada if his ousting was her idea. Paulina says it doesn’t matter who said what as the final decision is hers. Further, she says he’s been botching cases left and right and using the power of the office to do his own bidding. EJ stands by his decisions, but Paulina says he is, once and for all, fired. EJ says she’s making a huge mistake but Paulina and Jada decide it’s time for him to go. With that, EJ exits.

Paulina thinks the situation is done and wants to extend the job offer to Belle but Jada isn’t so sure everything is settled. She worries about EJ’s long-term reaction but Paulina, for some reason, thinks he’s simply being a petulant little boy and could be knocked down a few pegs.

Paulina tells Jada that EJ is all talk and thinks he won’t challenge them (really?). She wants him to enjoy being free of EJ and enjoy working with Belle. When Paulina leave, Jada relaxes in her chair.

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: Rafe and Arnold come face to face. Rafe doesn’t know just what to think but Arnold reminds him they’ve met before. Rafe thought (as we all did) Arnold died in prison a few years back. Arnold said it never happened and explains how EJ faked his death. Arnold says EJ and Stefano were afraid he was going to testify against them for stealing Rafe’s life and causing all kinds of issues. Rafe says he’s going back to jail, grabs his phone and calls the police. When we return, Rafe is knocked out on the sofa as Arnold guzzles the dark liquor. Just then, EJ returns and wonders what the hell happened.

Arnold explains he tried to make himself scarce but then stumbled upon Rafe. He smashed him in the head before he could call the cops. Just then, Rafe’s phone rings and Arnold snatches it from his pocket. They see it’s Jada and much to EJ’s chagrin, Arnold answers. Jada shares she’s about to leave work and they agree to meet at the pub. They hang up and EJ and Arnold squabble about how they’re going to fix this mess.

Brady Pub: Brady and Ava run into each other and she shows him the latest threatening text she received. Brady notes he was with Kristen on Christmas Day and thinks she might not be guilty. Ava isn’t so sure but Brady says the whole situation is too simple for her to be responsible. Ava follows up saying she hired Black Patch and Steve confirmed the texts were coming from the DiMera mansion. Ava says she called him to meet her for a very different reason.

Ava moves along and tells Brady about her run-in with Mama Choi, which sent her into orbit. Brady rightfully assumes Mama Choi didn’t take that information well which Ava concurs. She then says the situation is a wee more complicated than he thinks. Ava explains Sophia was pressured into admitting she and Tate had sex and she’s pregnant. Brady pushes and then apologizes as the situation is not Ava’s problem. She says Sophia’s mother yanked her away before Ava could figure out her young protégée’s state of mind. With that, Brady thinks he should go and find Tate. Brady thanks Ava for being a good friend and he exits.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Mama Choi Blocks Ava’s Attempts to Save Sophia

Endings

Holly thanks Dougie III for listening and offering her a chance to forget her troubles. Dougie III says they don’t have to go anywhere and can just spend the evening at the house. After a minute, Holly agrees.

Tate collapses on the sofa just as Brady walks in. He says Ava told him about the run-in with Sophia and her mother, and asks if there’s anything his son wants to tell him. Tate assumes he already knows and Brady confirms.

Rafe is on the floor near the entrance to the tunnels. EJ heaves a sigh, opens the doors, and drags him in.

Arnold arrives to play Rafe for his meeting with Jada at the pub. He spies her sitting and walks up to join her (please, sweet Lord, please don’t let this get rapey). Arnold asks what’s up and Jada asks if he changed his clothes from earlier in the day…

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives recaps!