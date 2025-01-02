The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: In a Logic-Defying Twist, Bill Gets Luna Released on House Arrest

Lisa Yamada

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Bill and Luna arrive back at the Spencer mansion. She turns and asks what in the world she’s actually doing there (a valid question). He avoids the question and asks how Luna is feeling. She rightfully says she’s confused. Bill follows up saying she wasn’t safe in jail and now she is. Luna says she can’t believe she’s out and free, well sort of (cut to a shot of her ankle monitor). Bill says Luna is under house arrest and can’t leave without permission. He says he used his influence with the authorities to negotiate her release (influence that covers a double murder and caging a Forrester?). Luna asks when she has to return to lockup but Bill says, as long as she behaves, she’s out for good. Luna will serve the remainder of her sentence at the Spencer mansion. She’s not allowed to leave or see anyone. No one can know Luna is there (for the love…). Bill has to keep her hidden from everyone they love. If Luna breaks any of the rules, he will not be able to help her in any way. Luna understands but asks why he’s extending her such kindness.

