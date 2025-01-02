Days of Our Lives Recap: Chanel Smacks the Fool Out of Johnny After Learning the Truth

Raven Bowens

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

We begin today’s episode repeating the last few minutes of the New Year’s Eve party at the DiMera mansion from yesterday…

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: EJ and Belle get all flirty and he kisses her on the cheek. Afterwards, EJ interrupts Arnold kissing Jada and says he needs “Rafe’s” help to replenish to food. Stephanie and Philip make out way too long when Alex tells them to get a room.

Joy re-enters the room and guzzles a glass of champagne. Philip tries to make small talk by asking about Chloe but Joy blows him off and heads across the room for more hooch. JJ and Gabi walk over and he hugs his cousin. Gabi and Philip begin to snark about Gabi Chic and Titan leading JJ and Gabi to walk away.

Joy continues to guzzle champagne and begins to tell Alex the story of what happened upstairs with Johnny and Chanel. She asks to be taken home first, and they make a quick exit. Stephanie and Philip decide it’s time for them to bolt, as well. Jada and Belle discuss working together and how EJ still doesn’ t know everything about the situation.

Outside the living room, EJ berates Arnold about kissing Jada and tells him not to sleep with her. He discusses issues of consent and how his own thoughts/feelings have evolved on the subject. Just then, Gabi and JJ walk up and ask what’s going on. EJ lies saying they were discussing Jada being involved in his ousting as the DA. They all snark a bit before JJ and Gabi make their exit. Just then, Belle and Jada arrive, and EJ says they can’t go home. When pressed, EJ lies saying Rafe just got a call from Steve and has to get to work.

Jada says she’s disappointed they won’t be spending the evening together and hopes this work won’t get in the way of their wedding. They say their I love yous but before they can kiss EJ goes into a coughing fit. With that, Arnold exits.

DiMera Mansion – Chanel and Johnny’s Room: Chanel walks up just in time to overhear Joy tells Johnny she doesn’t know what she would do if Chanel ever found out what they did. Chanel walks in and demands to know what happened between Joy and Johnny (I love how Chanel said, huzzzband). Johnny tries to deflect by getting Chanel to go downstairs. Chanel is unmoved and doubles down awaiting an answer. Joy makes a quick exit leaving the couple alone.

Johnny admits he was so jealous about Alex that he went to Small Bar to drown his sorrows, which is where he first met Joy. He admits he and Joy lied when they met each other on set. Johnny says he confided in Joy that his wife cheated on him and they commiserated over their awful days. He goes on to say they went back to Joy’s hotel room, continued drinking and then… flashback: Johnny is doing shots as Joy tries to convince him to do something to make himself feel better. Johnny continues to lament about Chanel and Alex. He then leans in and begins kissing Joy. In real-time, Johnny says the kiss is all that happened… but Chanel ain’t buying what he’s selling.

Johnny says he and Joy went a little further after they kissed. Flashback to the half-nekkid couple making out. When Joy reaches for the goods, Johnny pops up saying he can’t cheat on his wife. He quickly gets dressed and exits. In real-time, Chanel still isn’t buying the story but Johnny begs her to believe him. She says she believes him and then slaps the s*** out of him.

Johnny is confused (why?) and Chanel says cheating comes in all shapes and sizes. Johnny gets it and explains how it only happened once and thought he would never see Joy again. Her casting at Body & Soul was a complete coincidence. They both agreed to keep the incident quiet. Chanel freaks out as she feels foolish for trying to befriend Joy. She reviews the earlier conversation and realizes what happened with Alex was made up, as well. Johnny confirms Alex and Joy didn’t sleep together. He says Joy told Alex and Chanel actually walked in on the confrontation. Chanel realizes the entire story was Johnny’s way of covering his own ass. Johnny says Alex only agreed to protect Chanel’s feelings.

Johnny says he did lie to her for months as he was scared to death he would lose her. He promises to do whatever it takes to make things up to her and asks if they can move past what he did. With tears streaming down her face, Chanel says there is no way she can ever forgive him.

Stephanie’s Place: Stephanie is acting a bit jittery and odd, which leads Philip to ask questions about Alex. Stephanie inquires and Philip notes how bothered she seemed when Alex and Joy left together. She admits she might still have a bit of a thing for Alex but wants to get past it. Stephanie explains a bit about her second go around with Alex but says she still doesn’t think they are compatible.

Brady Pub – Joy’s Room: Joy tells Alex everything that happened with Johnny and Chanel in their bedroom. Alex thinks everything coming out is for the best, but they know they will both feel Chanel’s wrath for all the secrets and lies. That being said, Alex notes she and Johnny didn’t actually have sex (do we believe that?). Joy gets it but still knows Chanel will be totally pissed. Further, she’s worried she’s going to lose her job. Joy continues to reel about her life being a dumpster fire and how everyone hates her. Alex begins to list all the wonderful things about her and they kiss.

Hernandez House: Gabi and JJ grab some left over pizza and note how weird the entire party was. Gabi says DiMera parties are always strange so everything was as expected. She says it’s some consolation they got to kiss at midnight. JJ doesn’t want to make things complicated as he knows she’s still healing from her divorce. Gabi indicates she might want a little more JJ lovin.

Endings

Gabi says she’s ready to explore the possibility of a relationship with him. JJ admits he’s interested in her, as well. With that, Gabi asks JJ to spend the night. He quickly says yes and the two head to the bedroom.

Jada tells Belle and EJ she needs to head out. EJ snarks about finding a new DA when Belle pipes up, saying she’s the one replacing him.

Philip tells Stephanie he still has unresolved feelings for Chloe even though they’re relationship is kaput. They think they might be able to help each other move forward. With that, they kiss and begin to disrobe before Stephanie escorts her former fiancée into the bedroom.

Alex pulls away from Joy and apologizes for the kiss. He doesn’t want to take advantage of her vulnerable situation. Joy tells Alex not to go, pulls him into a kiss and clothes begin to fly.

Johnny begs Chanel not to go and for another chance. Chanel can’t forgive the months of lying, as well as Johnny calling her a cheating slut. Johnny says he would do anything to take back his actions. Chanel says her heart is completely broken and she needs to get gone. Johnny blocks her way and begs her to stay. They both cry as Chanel storms from the room.

