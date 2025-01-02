Days of Our Lives Recap: Drama Ensues at the DiMera Mansion New Year’s Eve Bash

AlexAnn Hopkins, Carson Boatman

Horton Square: Gabi and JJ run into each other and discuss hanging out together on New Year’s Eve. She wonders if there’s a party they can crash, when Johnny walks up and tells them about the New Year’s Eve festivities at the mansion. They snark a bit about the DiMera mansion before Johnny asks about Arianna Grace. Gabi says she stayed in Arizona but hopes she, Will and Sonny will return to Salem soon (us, too!). Johnny returns to discussing the party and Gabi says she and JJ will think about it. With that, Johnny exits. Gabi tells JJ she isn’t certain if she can ever step foot back into the haunted DiMera mansion.

Gabi explains the mansion is haunted for her with all the memories of relationships past, mainly Stefan. JJ suggests they go elsewhere as EJ doesn’t love him either. Gabi does a 180 and decides they should go the mansion so she can exorcise her demons.

Body & Soul HQ: Stephanie and Philip are discussing their plans for New Year’s Eve but she says she can’t go. She still wants to spend the evening with him but now needs to attend the party at the DiMera mansion since a lot of cast and crew will be in attendance. She hopes he will go with her, but he is reluctant since EJ hates him. Stephanie pushes and he agrees. He agrees to pick her up later, kisses her on the cheek and exits.

University Hospital – Lobby: Joy and Alex (what is he wearing?) are chatting when Chanel arrives. They lie saying they were discussing scenes they shot that day. Faith is now pregnant (foreshadowing?) which surprised her portrayer. Chanel is surprised as she doesn’t read anyone else’s lines besides her own. She switches topics and asks if they want to join her and Johnny for a party at the mansion. Before Joy can make an excuse, Chanel makes it clear she’s not taking no for an answer. Joy agrees as long as Alex will join them. They all agree to meet up later in the evening. With that, Chanel exits.

Joy apologizes for Alex being dragged into her mess with Johnny. Alex is ok as long as they are protecting Joy from being exposed. Joy hates lying but can’t stand the thought of Chanel finding out what happened.

Brady Pub: Arnold walks in and takes a seat with Jada (who thinks he is Rafe). He asks about the big news but before she can answer, she asks if he changed his clothes from earlier in the day. Arnold makes up a story about spilling coffee explaining his wardrobe change. They get back to the big news and Jada explains about Paulina ousting EJ as DA.

Johnny walks in and overhears Arnold and Jada discussing Belle replacing EJ. He approaches the table and Johnny understands the s*** talk as neither of them love his dad… even though, “Rafe” is doing PI work for EJ. Jada is rightfully surprised and Arnold tries to cover. Johnny interrupts saying he should bury the hatchet with his dad by joining the New Year’s Eve festivities. Jada says no but Arnold says they would love to go. Johnny heads to the bar to grab some food when Jada goes in on “Rafe” saying she can’t go to the party since she was the one to get EJ fired. In the middle, of bickering about the New Year’s Eve party, Arnold calls Jada, “boo.” Jada pumps the breaks and “Rafe” says he was trying out a new nickname. Returning to the party, “Rafe” promises Jada they can leave before midnight if it’s a disaster.

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: Rafe is unconscious and EJ drags him into the tunnels. EJ returns and finds Belle waiting on him in the living room. She asks what’s going on with him as he’s out of breath and just returned from the tunnels. He lies saying there are construction workers down there cleaning up from Connie’s bomb.

EJ switches topics thinking Belle was there to gloat about Hattie Adams but says he’s been fired. Belle says she knows as she was… before she can finish, Chanel arrives saying she and Johnny are throwing a New Year’s Eve party at the house. EJ is a little annoyed and says all the staff has been sent home. Chanel says it will all be simple and Johnny is getting food from Roman. Chanel tries to go down to the wine cellar when EJ dramatically stops her.

EJ explains there is construction happening downstairs and it’s not safe. EJ says he’ll call the contractor who will help him retrieve it. Before she can exit, Chanel turns around and asks Belle to come to the party. With EJ’s urging, Belle agrees and Chanel heads upstairs to pick out a dress for her latest guest. Belle, again, tries to tell EJ the truth when EJ interrupts saying how fond he is of her and wants her to have a night out to celebrate new beginnings.

Hernandez House: Gabi is dressed up all fancy when a gussied up JJ arrives to pick her up. JJ, once again, asks if she wants to go elsewhere but Gabi says she can’t wait to see EJ’s face when she strolls into the mansion.

Stephanie’s Pad: Philip arrives to pickup Stephanie who is searching for her shoes. With that, they walk out arm in arm… and promptly see Alex in the hallway. He gets snarky about seeing the two of them together and they all quickly figure out they’re heading to the same party (I love Alex calling Philip “Phil”).

DiMera Mansion – Chanel and Johnny’s Room: Chanel is freshly showered and Johnny lets her know about all the guests he invited. She jumps in saying she invited Belle, Alex and Joy. Johnny is clearly annoyed and wonders if things aren’t weird between Joy and Alex but Chanel assures him that they are all good. Johnny takes off his shirt and the two decide to have a quickie before the festivities (Gotta love that classic towel drop).

DiMera Mansion: Arnold and Jada arrive at the mansion. He goes in before her to check it out leaving her to run into Philip and Stephanie.

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: Arnold enters to find the room decorated for party along with a ridiculous “do not enter” sign on the door to the tunnels. He runs into EJ who clearly understands Arnold has completely taken over for Rafe. They begin to argue as Jada, Philip and Stephanie enter. Let the snark ensue!

Arnold and EJ whisper and snark in the corner. Arnold asks about Rafe and EJ says he’s on ice in the tunnels. Just then, Gabi and JJ arrive. She’s surprised to see her “brother.” Just then, EJ walks up and asks why Gabi is there. Arnold exits and EJ tells Gabi how surprised he is to see her after Stefan abandoned her. JJ walks up and the snark continues. The couple walk to the bar leaving EJ to see Belle and her sparkly gown arrive.

Johnny and Chanel walk downstairs still in the afterglow of their quickie. The doorbell rings announcing the arrival of Alex and Joy. With an annoyed Johnny dragging behind, they all move into the living room.

Belle and Jada get together both surprised at the other’s presence. Belle lets her know she still hasn’t been able to tell EJ she’s taking over as DA.

Alex finds Joy hiding out in the foyer when she receives a call from Nancy. He goes to fetch her champagne while Joy talks to her mother. After she hangs up, Johnny arrives, asks to speak with Joy and the two head upstairs (why?). Alex returns with champagne followed by Chanel and the two wonder where their dates have gone since it’s almost midnight (already?). Chanel heads out to look for Johnny whilst Alex guzzles champagne hoping he isn’t with Joy.

Stephanie and Jada chat a bit about resolutions when they realize it’s almost midnight. With that, Jada goes to find “Rafe” and an anxious Alex approaches Stephanie… and promptly spills his champagne on her. He begins blotting her breasts before Stephanie grabs the napkin.

JJ and Gabi chat about the awkwardness of being at the mansion. Gabi says she’ll be giving EJ the business after the stroke of twelve.

Belle and Philip catch up about the latest, including her first new year as a single woman in a very long time.

Alex and Stephanie notice Belle and Philip hanging out. He says he can’t find Joy.

Just then, Gabi says the countdown to midnight is about to happen. They begin counting and EJ sees Arnold awkwardly kiss Jada (ew). JJ and Gabi lock lips and Philip runs up to Stephanie, kisses her and keeps one eye open to taunt Alex.

Johnny takes Joy into his bedroom (why?) and goes off on her for showing up to the party. She gives as good as she gets and says Chanel is difficult to get around. They both rage a bit about how stressed they are with the situation. Joy says very loudly, if Chanel knew what happened between you and me… just as Chanel walks up and hears EVERYTHING.

