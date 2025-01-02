Perkie’s Observations: Valentin Escapes With Charlotte on General Hospital

James Patrick Stuart

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Ava tells Alexis the Cassadine estate took some of her money and she wants it back. Alexis says the estate doesn't owe Ava anything. Ava says it was her divorce settlement, and she was good to Nikolas. Alexis disagrees, saying they broke up more often than not. Ava pleads her case, but Alexis says when Nikolas was presumed dead, the money went into a trust for Spencer and after his death, is now in a trust for Ace until his twenty-first birthday.

Ava wants to challenge it, but Alexis says the court in Greece has made its decision. Ava is certain she could help her if she wanted to, but Alexis says it's about Ace's inheritance. Ava says she knows Alexis blames her for the baby's death, but Alexis says the baby’s death is a separate situation.

Michael tells Sasha he and Willow are going to divorce and she's surprised to hear how fast Willow is moving. Michael blames it all on Nina so Sasha offers to talk to her, but he tells her no. Michael says he might have to tell everyone about Willow and Drew's affair and wants his affair with Sasha to be kept quiet. He believes Willow is a good mother and doesn't want the kids to see the worst of them. Sasha promises she won't tell anyone about their night together and is thinking of leaving town.

Michael is surprised but she says she doesn't have a choice because she's pregnant, and the baby is his. Sasha says she wants the child and isn't asking for anything from him. She says she doesn't want him involved and doesn't want to raise her child in the aaround the Quartermaine and Corinthos families. She doesn't want the baby exposed to danger or the childhood Michael had. Michael says he wants to be a part of the baby's life, but Sasha says it won't help his custody case. She says she just wants him to trust she'll always do what's right for their child. Michael doesn't like it but understands and accepts her decision.

Drew checks in with Willow who doesn't want to dwell on Lucas' words. They want to focus on their future, and she congratulates him again on becoming a congressman. Drew wants her to go with him to DC but she doesn't think it's a good idea. She thinks it will make their situation public which will look badly for him but Drew pushes. Willow agrees to go and bring Wylie with her.

Sonny continues to have acid reflux from the rancid new year's lasagna and decides to have a catnap in the boxing ring. Isaiah finds him (darn you Dr Gannon!!) and calls an ambulance. Paramedics arrive and check him out. Isaiah says Sonny needs to be admitted for observation but Sonny declines.

Sonny says he can't appear weak in his line of business and Isaiah promises not to say anything. Sonny admits he was having symptoms before the workout and was shot in the chest twenty years ago. Isaiah says another incident could happen and could become a chronic condition. He says if Sonny ignores it, he could have a heart attack or stroke anytime.

Valentin is upset at Lulu for Dante's presence, but Dante tells him life on the run is not a good for Charlotte. Dante swears he's not there in a legal capacity and they're just checking up on Charlotte. The shooter, who turns out to be Colette, fires on them.

Anna tells Jack she knows Lulu has gone to Prague but denies any further knowledge. He blames Anna for the mess of Valentin's disappearance. Colette calls to tell him Valentin and Charlotte took off. Anna uses her taser on Jack and handcuffs him to the couch.

Anna tells Jack he met Emma at the diner and warns him to stay away from her. Jack claims it was Josslyn who made the introduction to Emma and says he has no interest in her. Anna warns him again to stay away from Emma.

Lulu tells Dante she put an air tag in Charlotte's bag so they can track where she's going but Dante finds the tracker dumped and the two argue. Lulu wants to run off after Valentin, but Dante says they need help finding him. Dante speaks with the police about Valentin and how he's wanted by Interpol and took off with Charlotte. The office says they're collecting camera footage and will update Dante.

Lulu is upset Dante messed up her only chance to take Charlotte home.

