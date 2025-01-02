The Young and the Restless Recap: Tessa’s People Confront Ian About Her Fainting Spell

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Ian watches as Mariah fusses over Tessa outside Society. Tessa tries to get her to stop but Mariah says she’s not going anywhere as she just passed out. Tessa promises she’s feeling better and asks for help getting to her feet. They both admit they were scared and Mariah lashes out demanding to know what Ian did. He says he was simply walking by when her wife collapsed in his arms. Mariah immediately demands to know how he knew they were married. Just then, Nicholas arrives, and Mariah catches him up. Faith walks out and directs her daddy’s attention to the bad man in the hat.

