Perkie’s Observations: Jason Agrees to Temporarily Take Over for Sonny on General Hospital

Steve Burton

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Michael says he respects Sasha's decision to raise the baby alone but asks her to stay in Port Charles. She says the secret will come out and it would be better if she left, but Michael says it's better if she's around family. Sasha says she'll have a hard time telling the Quartermaines and Michael offers to give her a better life. Sasha refuses, saying she will provide everything for the baby and will want for nothing.

Sasha heads to the hospital to make an appointment with Dr. Navarro, where Felicia's there as her advocate. Sasha tells her about the pregnancy and how she wants to sign up for prenatal care. Felicia asks about the father, but Sasha says she's doing it alone. Felicia offers to help her make her appointments and says the family will support her through this time.

Nina tells Curtis that Drew and Willow are in DC together and Michael doesn't know yet. Curtis can't believe Drew would bring someone to his swearing in, where all the media will be gathered. Nina says Drew is destroying Willow and not doing anything to protect her. Curtis says Nina is upset she's not the one standing at Drew's side, but she disagrees.

Curtis says Drew has changed and isn't sure if it was prison or politics that did it. Nina agrees Drew let them all down and Curtis says he's not the man he used to be. Nina complains Willow is hero worshiping Drew and Curtis tells her to let Willow know if there is something that would change her opinion. Nina says she can't make Willow see Drew is bad for her, but Curtis thinks she should tell Willow the truth. Nina says there is nothing she can do to stop what's happening as Michael arrives.

Nina tells MIchael that Willow brought Wylie to Drew's swearing in ceremony. Michael doesn't seem to care, which concerns Nina and Curtis after he leaves. Curtis tells Nina to come clean to Willow now before things get worse. Alone, Michael calls Diane and tells her Willow went to Washington with Wylie without his permission.

Sonny tells Isaiah they need to be discreet about his medical crisis, as Jason arrives. After Isaiah leaves, Sonny admits to Jason there is something wrong with his heart and explains what happened. Jason chastises Sonny and says he needs to see a specialist. Sonny promises he'll see one eventually, but they need to change how they run the business.

Jason says he'll handle everything because Sonny needs to deal with his health. Sonny says they have to think long term. Sonny wants to know who found the gun that exonerated Alexis. He says he worries about his kids and tells Jason about giving the pub to Kristina. He says he's tired of being a burden to his kids, but Jason says the kids need and love him. Sonny says it's time to take a step back and hand the business over to Jason.

Jason says he'll always be loyal to Sonny and will step up on a short-term basis but can't take over the organization. He says Danny lost his stability when Sam died and needs him. Sonny says there is no one to hand over the organization to and they need to think of an exit to survive.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Valentin Escapes With Charlotte

In Prague, Charlotte apologizes to Valentin, but he understands her need to see her mother after four years. Valentin is regretful she's on the run because of him and knows it's unfair. He says he wanted Charlotte to see her mother but is upset Lulu didn't come alone. He says he needs to keep running to get away from those who want to hurt him, but she doesn't have to go with him. Charlotte thinks it over and says Lulu has Rocco and others while the two of them have each other and she's not going to leave him.

Lulu continues to blame Dante for Valentin taking off with Charlotte. She says this was her one opportunity to regain Charlotte's trust and he messed it up. Lulu says she doesn't need to account her whereabouts with Dante anymore and she'll do whatever she wants to find her daughter.

She says she was getting through to Valentin, that the right thing to do was to let Charlotte come home. Dante thinks Valentin was being manipulative and the shooter followed her to get to Valentin. Lulu doesn't want to give up on Charlotte, but Dante tells her to let the professionals handle it. Lulu says she can't stop until Charlotte is safe in Port Charles.

Dante lays it on thick that Charlotte chose her father, but notes Rocco has been sitting by Lulu's bedside for four years, willing her to wake up. Dante says Valentin knows how to hide but Lulu's search put the spotlight on them, which endangered Charlotte.

Lulu insists she's going to stay and keep searching so Dante goes off on her, reminding her Sam lost her life while saving Lulu's. He says Lulu is going to throw it all away because she doesn't care about the sacrifice Sam made. Lulu says she's grateful for what Sam did but it's her life and she'll make her choices. Dante figures Rocco doesn't matter to her anymore and storms out.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recaps!