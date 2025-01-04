The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Taylor Encourages Steffy’s Dreams of a Parental Reunion

Rebecca Budig

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Eric and Ridge are chatting in the Forrester mansion living room. Eric correctly surmises Ridge is disillusioned with Brooke. Ridge wonders how he couldn’t be after what she did to the company. Eric thinks everything will blow over and everyone will be surprised when the Forresters reign supreme. Ridge thinks Carter, Hope and Brooke are capable of keeping the company with them. Eric notes his fondness for Brooke is fading (never). Ridge isn’t certain the recent wounds will ever heal. He continues saying Brooke continues to inflict the same wounds (am I watching a different show) whilst he has someone around who is completely supportive and there for him (Sweet Mary…). Eric acknowledges he’s talking about Taylor and asks where things stand with the two of them.

Taylor and Steffy are chatting over coffee at the beach house. Steffy asks where things stand with her mother and father. She wants them to remember how good they were together and not rush to any judgements. Taylor understands her daughter thinks Ridge is… “her person.” Steffy gets a big grin on her face and says it seems like they seem to heal each other. Taylor agrees while also disparaging Brooke in the same breath…

