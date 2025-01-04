Days of Our Lives Promo: Rachel Solidifies Her Role as the DiMera Demon Seed

Days of Our Lives Promo for the week of January 6-10, 2025

Tamara Braun, Finley Rose Slater, Stacy Haiduk

Here is the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo:

This week in Salem features cheating cheaters, lying liars and a full-fledged demon seed. Let's get into it...

Cheating Cheaters: Chanel (Raven Bowens) confronts Joy (AlexAnn Hopkins) about cheating with Johnny (Carson Boatman) and wonders how her home-wrecking, hussy behind sleeps at night.

One More Try?: Leo (Greg Rikaart) asks Javi (Al Calderon) if he would ever be willing to give their short-lived romance a reboot. Just then, long-haired Kerry (Derek Yates) walks up to add complication.

Wedding Planners: Mama Choi (Shi Ne Neilson) tells Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Tate (Leo Howard) that everyone’s first priority should be planning a wedding.

She’s Baaaack: Chad (Billy Flynn) promises Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) he will never find himself connected to Cat Greene (AnnaLynne McCord)… cut to them awkwardly colliding in Horton Square.

Lying Liars: Stephanie (Abigail Klein) confronts Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier) telling him that he’s a lying liar who lies.

Demon Seed: Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) tells her wayward daughter Rachel (Finley Rose Slater) she can’t go running around threatening people. Our favorite little demon seed looks her mama square in the eyes and says, “you do it!”

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoilers: Mama Choi Enters the Chat

What are you looking forward to next week? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promos!