Days of Our Lives Recap: Abe Hears Johnny’s Adulterous Confession

James Reynolds

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Stephanie’s Place: Stephanie is in bed and dreaming of a hot romp with Alex. Just then, she sits straight up in bed and finds nekkid Philip directly beside her. They chat a bit about the night before and he wonders why she was tossing and turning. Stephanie pretends she didn’t remember her dream. Philip rightfully guesses she was actually dreaming about Alex. Stephanie asks if she was talking in her sleep, and Philip says it was just a hunch. Stephanie relents and confirms she had a sexy dream about Alex. Philip rightfully wants to make a quick exit and puts on his clothes (why is JPL all oiled up first thing in the morning?).

Philip says the night they had together wasn’t just for fun. He wants a relationship with her and thinks they should cut their losses if she doesn’t want the same. Stephanie reminds him of their conversation the previous evening where they both admitted they had residual feelings for their previous relationships. She says she never would have invited him had she not been interested in pursuing something. Philip softens and they decide to enjoy a little breakfast.

Philip dons an apron and prepares breakfast. Stephanie is impressed with the breakfast and says she should hire him as her private chef. They move along to discussing Titan and she says public opinion is in his favor. Philip is thrilled to have her support.

Brady Pub – Joy’s Pad: Alex awakens all cuddled up next to Joy. She makes a joke about waking up with someone who isn’t actually married. They chat a bit and she asks Alex if she’s stepping on anything he has going with Stephanie. Alex confirms he and Stephanie are dunzo and they’ve both moved on.

Alex tells Joy about Stephanie dating Philip and how they used to be engaged. He pretends to be ok with it and Joy asks what he wants. Alex explains he did have feelings for Stephanie but doesn’t think they could ever possibly be together.

Alex and Joy throw on some clothes and discuss their scenes for the next day. She’s horrified to realize she’s in scenes with Chanel first thing. Alex admits the whole day is going to be uncomfortable.

Body & Soul HQ: Johnny arrives to find Abe at the office. He asks why Johnny isn’t with his wife on New Year’s Day. Johnny informs him Chanel is gone. Abe is stunned to learn Johnny cheated on Chanel. Johnny says Abe will be even more upset when he learns with whom he fooled around. Abe is oh so pissed when he finds out he cheated with Joy. Johnny explains he had no idea she had any ties to B&S. Abe gets all business like and says there should be no HR issue. Johnny confirms his dalliance with Joy was a one time thing.

Abe can’t imagine how angry Chanel was. Johnny says she can’t even look at him and doesn’t know how they will ever recover. He hates himself for not at least confronting her before he found his way into Joy’s bed. Abe assumes they slept together but Johnny says they stopped short. That being said, he knows he betrayed his marriage the minute he walked into the hotel room.

Abe thinks Chanel just needs a little time and space and maybe she will be able to forgive Johnny. He’s willing to do whatever it takes and thanks Abe for being so charitable towards him. Abe is good with him but isn’t certain how Paulina will react.

Paulina and Abe’s Apartment: Chanel walks out from the bedroom surprising Paulina. Chanel informs her mother she left Johnny. Paulina inquires and Chanel says she found out Johnny cheated on her. She explains what happened and Paulina asks the identity of the home wrecking hussy. Chanel identifies said hussy as Joy Wesley. Paulina can’t believe and Chanel explains it was before she was hired on Body & Soul. Chanel explains what happened with them at the Salem Inn but says they didn’t actually do the full deed. Paulina cocks her head and wonders why her daughter is so upset.

Chanel explains all the details she knows and defines it as cheating. Paulina admits she thinks what he did was wrong, but also kind of understands how the entire situation came to be. Chanel is livid saying she can’t forgive Johnny and is DONE with him. She says she’s sad as she thought their marriage was now in a good place and now can’t look at Johnny. Paulina encourages her daughter to take a shower, get dressed and greet the new year.

Hernandez House: JJ and Gabi awaken all cuddled up and half-nekkid. Just then, they hear something break in the next room. A half-nekkid JJ wielding a tennis racket and Gabi emerge from the bedroom and find Javi cowering on the ground. Javi stands and gets a s*** eating grin when he sees his cousin with a underwear clad JJ. He introduces himself and tells Gabi that JJ is cuter than his pictures. With that, Javi gets to cooking and JJ and Gabi decide to stay half-nekkid and take a seat at the table.

Gabi asks if Javi was with Cary the night before and he admits he spent the evening alone. Gabi is suspicious and thinks her cousin is considering going back to Leo Stark. Javi stumbles on his words, gets a little adorable and makes a quick exit.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Chanel Smacks the Fool Out of Johnny After Learning the Truth

Endings

JJ (who suddenly has on a shirt… why?) and Gabi are enjoying Javi’s breakfast. They snark a bit about Javi while also being adorably flirty with each other. JJ says he should probably go and leave her to do business. Gabi says she actually took the week off and they agree to spend the day together.

Philip fully dresses as he needs to head into the office. They agree to have dinner together that evening, kiss and exit – just in time for Alex to see. Philip sees Alex and makes a spectacle of calling him over. With that, Philip exits leaving Stephanie and Alex to chat. Alex wishes Stephanie a happy new year and makes his exit.

Abe returns home and Paulina greets him. He admits he saw Johnny and Paulina says she heard all the details from Chanel. They discuss and find themselves on opposite sides.

Johnny is at the B&S studios staring longingly at Chanel’s picture on his phone…

Chanel is in Horton Square and answers a call from Johnny. She says she doesn’t have anything to say to him and they hang up. Chanel looks to the side and sees Joy studying her lines.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives recaps!