The Young and the Restless Recap: Nick Warns Ian to Steer Clear of His Family

Ray Wise, Joshua Morrow

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Nicholas is chatting with a police officer about Ian Ward outside Society. He’s impressing upon the officer how dangerous Mr. Ward is and how long his record is. He rolls through all his illegal transgressions when Ian says he’s confessed his sins to the Lord above and been forgiven. The officer says there’s nothing she can do as there’s no evidence he’s done anything illegal. With that, she exits.

Nicholas tells Ian he doesn’t believe a single word he’s saying. Ian says he will prove to the Newman family that he is reformed. Nicholas pushes back saying Ian needs to stay away from his loved ones. Ian tries to come back at him but Nicholas doubles down saying he will destroy him if he messes with his family. With that he exits into the restaurant.

Nicholas walks is and makes sure Tessa is ok. She concurs and Mariah asks what’s going on with Ian. She’s horrified to understand he’s free to roam around and do as he pleases. Nicholas disrupts the restaurant and loudly says he will stop Ian at all costs.

