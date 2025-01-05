Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Ridge and Taylor Hit the Sheets

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of January 6-10, 2025
Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) announces a plan to take back Forrester Creations.

Bill (Don Diamont) keeps Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) new situation under wraps.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) battle to stay together.

Bill encounters Electra (Laneya Grace) for the first time.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Bill Lays Down the Law With Luna

Ridge gives Taylor (Rebecca Budig) a beautiful gown.

Hope (Annika Noelle) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) get a pitch for a new fragrance line.

Ridge and Taylor hit the sheets.

Hope supports Brooke and tells her to stay strong as Forrester’s new CEO.

