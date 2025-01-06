B&B Showrunner Brad Bell on Forrester Creations Fight Ramping Up: "Battle Royale"

Annika Noelle, Lawrence Saint-Victor YouTube

On The Bold and the Beautiful, the battle for Forrester Creations is heating up! B&B showrunner Brad Bell chatted with TV Insider about what fans can expect from the soap in 2025, including divided loyalties and corporate schemes for FC.

Bell teased:

I always love telling business storylines. We don’t do them that often, but I really think that’s something we do well and the finale of ‘Who’s in charge of Forrester Creations, Team Logan with Brooke [Logan, Katherine Kelly Lang], Carter [Walton, Lawrence Saint-Victor] and Hope [Logan, Annika Noelle], or Team Forrester, with Ridge [Forrester, Thorsten Kaye], Eric [Forrester, John McCook] and Steffy [Forrester, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood] taking over again,’ will be resolved in the first part of 2025. It will be a battle royale going on there.

As the battle for the fashion house rages on, other mainstays will be drawn in. Bell explained:

There is a feud like never before at Forrester Creations and the rollout is really dramatic. Carter, for the most part, has always been very trusted and honest, but he wants to turn the page, start a new chapter, fight for the Logans, and take the helm himself. So that’ll be controversial. Of course, he’d love it if Eric and Ridge would stay on but they’re not going to stay on. We have Zende [Forrester, Delon de Metz], who’s going to be caught in the crossfire of having the opportunity now to really step up as a designer, but feeling that he’s also betraying his mentors, Eric and Ridge, so he has a very interesting story.

And the Forresters are intent on putting a mole in at FC. Bell previewed: