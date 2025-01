Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM

Steve Burton (Jason, General Hospital) is set to walk down the aisle! The actor announced his engagement to girlfriend Michelle Lundstrom on Instagram. A video on his post featured images of the pair; in one, Burton opened a ring box while on one knee.

Burton captioned the post:

Engaged 1/3/25. ❤️ 💍♾️ Jeremiah 29:11For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.

Check out the announcement below.