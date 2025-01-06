Skip to main content

Katelyn MacMullen Discusses Willow's State of Mind Post-Split on General Hospital

The actress delves into where her character is at these days
Katelyn MacMullen

General Hospital's Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) is preparing for a divorce and custody battle with soon-to-be-ex-hubby Michael (Chad Duell). But does she really know what she's getting into by squaring off with the wealthy and powerful Quartermaine-Corinthos heir? MacMullen spoke to Soap Opera Digest about Willow's state of mind.

In the wake of Willow and Michael calling it quits, Willow is reeling. MacMullen reflected:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Willow currently she doesn't know her supportive mom, Nina (Cynthia Watros), was previously sleeping with Willow's fling/Michael's uncle, Drew (Cameron Mathison). If that secret comes out, what does that mean for Willow and Nina's relationship, which has blossomed as Ms. Reeves has supported her daughter in the wake of her split? MacMullen said:

As the former teacher grows closer with Drew, now a congressman, things get even more complicated. And she agrees to bring her son to Drew's swearing-in ceremony, and Michael isn't loving it. How does he react? MacMullen teased:

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Katelyn MacMullen
General Hospital

GH's Katelyn MacMullen Dishes Aftermath of Drew and Willow's Affair Reveal And Status With Michael

By Jillian BoweComment
Katelyn MacMullen
General Hospital

Katelyn MacMullen Opens Up About Willow's Personal Problems on GH

By Carly SilverComment
Sofia Mattsson
General Hospital

GH's Sofia Mattsson Talks Sasha and Michael's Hook-Up

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment
Katelyn MacMullen, General Hospital
General Hospital

Katelyn MacMullen Discusses Willow's Beef With Nina and Michael's Vendetta With Sonny on GH

By Jillian BoweComment