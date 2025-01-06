Katelyn MacMullen Discusses Willow's State of Mind Post-Split on General Hospital
General Hospital's Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) is preparing for a divorce and custody battle with soon-to-be-ex-hubby Michael (Chad Duell). But does she really know what she's getting into by squaring off with the wealthy and powerful Quartermaine-Corinthos heir? MacMullen spoke to Soap Opera Digest about Willow's state of mind.
In the wake of Willow and Michael calling it quits, Willow is reeling. MacMullen reflected:
Willow currently she doesn't know her supportive mom, Nina (Cynthia Watros), was previously sleeping with Willow's fling/Michael's uncle, Drew (Cameron Mathison). If that secret comes out, what does that mean for Willow and Nina's relationship, which has blossomed as Ms. Reeves has supported her daughter in the wake of her split? MacMullen said:
As the former teacher grows closer with Drew, now a congressman, things get even more complicated. And she agrees to bring her son to Drew's swearing-in ceremony, and Michael isn't loving it. How does he react? MacMullen teased: