Katelyn MacMullen Discusses Willow's State of Mind Post-Split on General Hospital

General Hospital's Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) is preparing for a divorce and custody battle with soon-to-be-ex-hubby Michael (Chad Duell). But does she really know what she's getting into by squaring off with the wealthy and powerful Quartermaine-Corinthos heir? MacMullen spoke to Soap Opera Digest about Willow's state of mind.

In the wake of Willow and Michael calling it quits, Willow is reeling. MacMullen reflected:

She’s in the frame of mind of not ever having dealt with this kind of thing; she’s a little in over her head and overwhelmed. She’s like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, I’m not ready for a lawyer. Michael and I will work this out, we’ll talk about it, we’ve always been able to figure things out and I know we can make this fair.’ But then, of course, events transpire to change that.

Willow currently she doesn't know her supportive mom, Nina (Cynthia Watros), was previously sleeping with Willow's fling/Michael's uncle, Drew (Cameron Mathison). If that secret comes out, what does that mean for Willow and Nina's relationship, which has blossomed as Ms. Reeves has supported her daughter in the wake of her split? MacMullen said:

Maybe I have a bias of wanting things to work out because Willow and Nina because they’ve always been at odds and I think it would be really cool to see them somehow make their way through this. But I can’t imagine that finding out that information after so much stuff has gone down without Willow thinking, ‘Maybe some of this could have been avoided if you had told me.’ Not to take any responsibility away from Willow, because even if Nina had told her, Willow is still the one who set this train in motion [where Drew is concerned]. It’s just that maybe it would have stopped sooner, and maybe it wouldn’t have gotten so out of hand and certain events wouldn’t have taken place.

As the former teacher grows closer with Drew, now a congressman, things get even more complicated. And she agrees to bring her son to Drew's swearing-in ceremony, and Michael isn't loving it. How does he react? MacMullen teased: