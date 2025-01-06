The Young and The Restless Spoilers: Victor Puts Ian on Notice

Victor gives Ian an ultimatum on The Young and the Restless.

Eric Braeden and Ray Wise

Victoria: The Newman heiress (Amelia Heinle) assists Cole (J. Eddie Peck) with a hard choice.

Jordan: She (Colleen Zenk) deviates from the plan.

Nick: The Newman playboy (Joshua Morrow) goes searching for Sharon (Sharon Case). Watch for Nick to do things his way to find Sharon.

Nate: Dr. Hastings (Sean Dominic) and Audra (Zuleyka Silver) find a crucial clue in their quest to find his brother. Later, Nate gives stunning news to Amy (Valarie Pettiford).

Sharon: The coffeehouse maven gets a cold dose of reality.

Victor: Mr. Moneybags (Eric Braeden) issues an ultimatum to Ian (Ray Wise). Meanwhile, Victor pledges to keep Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) safe by any means necessary. Look for Victor to have Michael (Christian Le Blanc) look for dirt on Ian.

Phyllis: Red (Michelle Stafford) teams up with Billy (Jason Thompson).

Devon: The brooding billionaire (Bryton James) plans things with Lily (Christel Khalil) and Abby (Melissa Ordway).

Nikki: The socialite is concerned about Claire's (Hayley Erin) well-being.

Jack: Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) pushes Kyle (Michael Mealor) to tell the truth.

Chelsea: The con artist/designer (Melissa Claire Egan) gives some advice to Billy.