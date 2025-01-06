Things Get Explosive on General Hospital

This week on General Hospital, things get a bit explosive in Port Charles. Michael (Chad Duell) files for divorce from Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) as she prepares for the war her soon-to-be-ex is about to unleash. At GH, Isaiah (Sawandi Wilson) tells Portia (Brook Kerr) someone is snuffing out patients. Later, Dr. Robinson has an emotional run-in with Cyrus (Jeff Kober).

Meanwhile, Jason (Steve Burton) admits something is unlike they've seen before as Sonny's (Maurice Benard) penthouse blows up!

