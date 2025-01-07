The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Brooke Slaps Ridge and Knocks Down Second Choice Taylor

Katherine Kelly Lang

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Brooke and Ridge are having a tension-filled conversation at the Forrester mansion. Brooke has just informed Ridge she agreed to be the CEO of Forrester Creations out of her love and loyalty for him. Ridge believes her but says she was still wrong as Brooke should have taken the opportunity to denounce HER OWN DAUGHTER and Carter on live stream. Brooke tries to push back but Ridge continues his self-righteous tirade saying she didn’t defend him or his family.

Later in the episode, Brooke goes off on Ridge for not believing in her and smacks the fool out of him. She tells him to enjoy being with his second choice! As she storms out, Brooke runs into second choice Taylor and knocks her over before exiting.

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!