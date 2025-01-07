Days of Our Lives Recap: Chanel Confronts Joy For Being a Home-Wrecking Hussy

Raven Bowens, AlexAnn Hopkins

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

DiMera Mansion - Tunnels: Rafe is tied up when he gets a call from Jada (would EJ really leave his phone there?). Rafe tries desperately to get to his phone and somehow manages to answer. When Jada calls out for him, Rafe grunts in response.

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: EJ sighs as he gets a call from Belle. He’s still HOT she’s taken over his job. Belle says she didn’t pursue the position and EJ notes Belle doesn’t owe him any loyalty. He goes after the mayor and says she conspired against him. Belle tries to comfort him saying he should just forego his normal diet of revenge and retribution. EJ posits how he could possibly do anything to get back at Jada Hunter (and then looks towards the tunnel door).

DiMera Mansion – Tunnels: As Rafe tries to grunt his communication to Jada, EJ arrives, grabs the phone and hangs it up. He snarkily wishes Rafe a Happy New Year and delivers him a breakfast of eggs and toast. EJ then explains everything is Arnold’s fault and tells Rafe to calm himself down. With that, he takes Rafe’s gag out and he screams.

Rafe demands to be untied but EJ says he can’t let him go because of his knowledge of Arnold. Had Rafe minded his damn business, he wouldn’t be tied up in the tunnels. Rafe assumes Jada is searching for him at that very moment but EJ disavows him of that assumption. Rafe is furious as he thinks Arnold is going to take his place but EJ says he’s got it covered. He explains Arnold is at a hotel waiting on next instructions. Jada thinks Rafe is working on a top secret case for Black Patch. Rafe tries to bargain and says he will work with EJ to take down Arnold for good. Rafe promises to hide EJ’s crime so he can go home and get Arnold off the streets. EJ thinks he can trust Rafe but not Arnold. He goes into how he’s no longer the DA as he’s been replaced with Belle. He has no doubt Jada will take every opportunity to put him away. Rafe argues otherwise but EJ is unmoved. He tells Rafe he’ll have to stay put until he figures out a solution.

Salem Inn – Leo’s Room: Leo laments the current state of his life in the new year. As he stares at his blank computer screen, Leo suddenly gets a notification of the latest Lady Whistleblower column. He reads it to see more needling coming his way about how the identity of the nuLady continues to cause him grief. The nuLady ponders if the new year will lead to Leo losing his job as head writer of Body & Soul.

Horton Square: Chanel sees Joy and approaches her for a confrontation. Joy rightfully assumes Chanel now knows the truth and swears they never slept together. She says Johnny stopped their tryst before it hit home plate because he loves Chanel so much. She wonders if there is any way she can possibly forgive her husband. Joy tries to explain everything, but Chanel isn’t buying anything she’s selling. Chanel is pissed about her husband’s lies as well as those by her supposed friend.

Chanel asks why Joy wasn’t up front with her from the beginning, especially since she tried so hard to be her friend. Joy appreciates her kindness and tries to explain her behavior. Chanel thinks Joy let her make a fool of herself repeatedly only to make sure she didn’t lose her job at Body & Soul.

Joy tears up and explains no one knew her as herself and didn’t want her first impression to be as “happy homewrecker.” Chanel softens and says she’s also done a lot of stupid things. That being said, she thought they were friends. Joy understands and says she would never have hooked up with Johnny had she known Chanel and their situation. She understands she intentionally hooked up with someone’s husband and wishes she had taken the money EJ offered her to leave town.

Chanel is even more pissed when she realizes EJ knew about the situation and tried to pay Joy off. Joy wishes she had taken the money and Chanel tells her to do so. She follows up saying Joy is a bad person and hopes she never sees her again. With that she exits. (Do folks think these two will end up good friends or fierce rivals?).

Body & Soul HQ: Leo arrives and chats with Johnny. Leo goes into his morning and wants to run an idea past the director. Johnny says it won’t work. Leo disagrees but Johnny notes it involves Joy and Chanel and they won’t engage. Leo can’t believe Johnny hooked up with Joy but only thinks their anger will make for a better storyline. Leo asks how the situation happened, and Johnny explains about the situation with Alex. Leo wonders if it’s considered cheating if Johnny didn’t actually go all the way. He says it doesn’t matter as Chanel knows the truth and walked out on him the night before.

Leo thinks Chanel will forgive Johnny and promises to keep his wife and his sort of mistress apart on set for as long as he can. Leo decides he needs caffeine to re-write story and exits.

Marlena and John’s Penthouse: Marlena arrives home from the gym and greets Belle. They discuss New Year’s Eve festivities and her strange turn at the DiMera mansion. Marlena inquires and Belle informs her Paulina fired EJ and appointed her the new District Attorney of Salem. Marlena is thrilled her daughter will be remaining in Salem… but wonders about EJ’s reaction. Belle says things are going to be uncomfortable, but she will deal with it.

Marlena asks about Shawn Douglas and Belle says they’ve discussed it but acknowledges the situation could be difficult. Just then, a knock at the door reveals her former husband. He enters and brings her a few cases EJ declined to prosecute for her review. After a wee more discussion, Shawn D. exits, leaving Marlena and Belle to dish.

Hernandez House – Javi’s Bedroom: A shirtless Javi gets the notification of the latest article from Lady Whisteblower. Javi walks out and tells Jada to enjoy his pancakes. Jada isn’t quite paying attention and explains how Rafe is away on a job for Black Patch. She’s concerned because she tried to call him and heard some muffled communication. Jada calls him back and the phone goes straight to voicemail.

Javi switches topics and asks about the wedding plans. She indicates the big day will be on Rafe’s birthday. Javi is alarmed about the close date and explains, in their culture, what a big deal a marriage can be. He pushes a bit and asks if he can take over the planning for the big day.

Jada and Javi move onto his own love life. He tells her about Kerry but says he’s not the one. They move along to discussing Leo. Javi says they are dunzo but Jada is clearly not so sure (Al Calderon is growing on me and these two could be fun friends).

Endings

Chanel arrives at B&S HQ to tell Johnny she quits.

Leo runs into Joy in Horton Square and says he wrote her out of some scenes with Chanel the following day. They discuss how he’s been informed about the larger situation. She worries the gossip will end up in the nuLady’s column and quickly exits. Just then, Javi approaches.

Rafe struggles against the ties that bind him in the tunnels. Upstairs, EJ deletes Jada’s voicemail and sends her a text message to keep her at bay.

At the Salem PD, Jada receives the text from “Rafe” when Shawn Douglas approaches. She says she got a text from Rafe but thinks it’s not actually from him.

