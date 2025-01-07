Perkie’s Observations: A Shocking Explosion Engulfs Michael on General Hospital

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Lucy welcomes Jenz Sidwell to his new home, Wyndemere. The two celebrate and she offers to introduce him to the Port Charles elite.

Lucas is upset Liz was suspended but Portia tells him that they need to uncover the truth about the hospital deaths.

Cyrus runs into Isaiah and natters on about how they're both God-like in their work, but Isaiah isn't interested. Cyrus blames Jordan for bad mouthing him and claims he's a better man now. Brad interrupts to yell at Cyrus about trying to kill Britt and says he hasn't changed. Lucas drags Brad away while Isaiah decides he wants nothing to do with Cyrus. Portia tells Cyrus he's no longer welcome at the hospital.

Josslyn and Trina go through Dex' things and Josslyn says she needs to find out who killed him. She wants whoever to be punished and mentions how she asked Jack for security footage but there wasn't any. Later, Josslyn finds Dex' gun.

Jack is angry with Colette for taking a shot at Valentin which she was not authorized to do. Colette says Dante showed up and she was concerned the local police would get involved. She says Valentin is a liability and doesn't know why Jack wants him alive. Jack thinks it was a dumb move on Valentin's part to bring Charlotte with him and thinks she'll make a mistake and lead them back. Later, Jack checks the security footage and sees Cyrus stab Dex.

Laura tells Martin about Lulu's trip and how she wasn't' able to bring Charlotte home. Martin thinks it's great they had a chance to talk and is certain Valentin will keep his daughter safe.

Carly angrily complains to Jason that Willow took Wylie to DC to be with Drew. Jason tells her not to go to DC and Carly says she'll never forgive Willow for breaking Michael' heart. Jason tells her not to make things worse and Carly declares she won't let Drew trash Michael's life.

Willow is upset when she receives divorce papers from Michael asking for full custody. She believes he's punishing her and is worried Michael will win with the backing of the Quartermaines, Corinthos and Spencers. Drew says she's not alone and will be there for her. She's grateful he's so honest with her but worries he'll lose his senate seat. Drew isn't concerned and declares his love for Willow.

Michael tells Sonny his marriage is over. He says he filed for divorce and notes how Willow went to DC with Drew. He doesn't want to take the kids from Willow but wants shared custody. Sonny wants him to take it out on Drew, and Michael says he did when he took Aurora.

Michael believes Willow molds herself to whichever man she’s with and is only now noticing the pattern. Jason shows up to talk business with Sonny and while they're out in the hall they're shocked when an explosion catches the apartment and Michael on fire.

