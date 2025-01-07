Scarlett Johansson and Other Celebs to Guest Co-Host Today With Jenna & Friends in January

Scarlett Johansson, Jenna Bush Steven Bergman Photography

Hollywood is heading to a major morning show. Jenna Bush Hager announced on Tuesday’s episode of Today With Jenna & Friends that Scarlett Johansson will be her co-host for a week, starting Jan. 21. The former First Kid told People about the actress joining her:

Scarlett Johansson is the queen! First of all, I’ve been obsessed with her movies since forever. The Girl with a Pearl Earring, I mean that shows you I’m a nerd who loves to read. She’s also a big reader, which will be so much fun. We have so much in common.

Today with Jenna & Friends is set to launch Jan. 13, on the heels of her longtime co-host Hoda Kotb’s last day on Jan. 10. Bush Hager will have a slew of celebs acting as her co-hosts, including Keke Palmer, Taraji P. Henson, and Eva Longoria. Bush Hager said about the upcoming show and star-studded guests: