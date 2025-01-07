Skip to main content

Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1146: Top 5 Daytime Newcomers of 2024

On today's show Luke Kerr, Joshua Baldwin and Melodie Aikels count down the Top 5 Daytime Newcomers of 2024. 

2024 was a banner year for talented daytime newcomers being cast on The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless so we wanted to highlight soap operas' new generation of talent. 

All this and more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

