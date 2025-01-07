Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless Recap: Victor and Nick Focus on Locating Ian

The Young and the Restless Recap for January 6, 2025
Eric Braeden, Joshua Morrow

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: 

Nicholas is meeting with Victor at the new, beautiful, fabulous ranch. He thinks he should be out looking for Ian Ward. Victor says they need to hang tight until they know more about his intentions. Nicholas is certain Ian had something to do with Sharon’s break down. Further, he’s convinced Sharon’s seeming disappearance is directly related. Victor isn’t quite convinced and wonders what his possible motive would be (we are all curious about this issue). He asks his son about Ian’s demeanor and Nicholas says he was smug but said he was looking for forgiveness. Victor thinks power and ego are a dangerous mix and they need to stop him.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Nick Warns Ian to Steer Clear of His Family

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!

