The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Carter and Hope Consider Revisiting Fragrances for Forrester

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for January 7, 2025
IMG_0753

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: 

Carter and Hope are chatting with a Fanny in the Forrester Creations main office. They make some small talk before she pulls out her signature scents for Carter and Hope to sniff. She is very much opting she will be able to partner with Forrester Creations. Just then, Carter gets a call and freaks out. He hangs up saying famous international superstar Daphne Rose has arrived. Fanny is stunned as she says Daphne is the most famous nose in Paris.

