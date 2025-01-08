Days of Our Lives Recap: Kerry Is Revealed as Lady Whistleblower

Derek Yates

Horton Square: Leo runs into Javi and wishes him a Happy New Year. He goes on to say a bit about the nuLady Whistleblower’s columns continuing to wreak havoc in his life. Javi asks about the columns and Leo says they are poking him about Javi. They chat a bit about the scandal, but Leo says he has no clue who is actually putting out all these rumors (why doesn’t anyone ask Chad or Jack who actually runs The Spectator?). Javi is certain Rafe will get to the bottom of things soon.

Leo moves along to talking about his failed attempt at a relationship with Leo. Javi says it’s all good and they should both move on. Leo asks about Kerry and Javi says he didn’t spend New Year’s Eve with him. They chat a bit more and Leo wonders if they can be friends. Javi doesn’t hate the idea and the two shake on their new friendship. Just then, Kerry arrives on the scene. Javi quickly releases Leo’s hand and kisses Kerry. Javi explains how they’ve decided to be friends and Kerry quickly manipulates an exit.

Stephanie’s Place: Stephanie reads the Lady Whistleblower column about Alex’ hookup with Joy and how it impacts her. Just then, Abe arrives to discuss the column’s impact. They both say they haven’t finished the column and decide to read the rest of it together. They quickly realize the article disparages both Abe and Kate. Stephanie promises she’s on the job and will shut down the bad PR.

Kiriakis Mansion: Bonnie reads the latest gossip column and how it denigrates her performance on the show. Just then, Hattie Adam’s walks in. They snark a bit with each other and then Hattie says she wants to apologize. Bonnie thinks Hattie is admitting to being Lady Whistleblower. Hattie denies the accusations and says she told Leo as much. They both admit she doesn’t have the verbiage to write those columns.

Hattie and Bonnie get down to talking about their time at Body & Soul. Hattie wonders if Bonnie can forgive her as she misses her friend. They sort of get back to a good place and Hattie says Bonnie is wonderful on the show. After the compliments, Bonnie decides to reunite with her old friend. With that, they embrace. Bonnie wonders if they should go talk to Leo and see if there’s a way to resurrect Hattie’s character.

Body & Soul HQ: Chanel enters and tells Johnny she’s quitting the show. Johnny asks what happened and Chanel says she had an encounter with Joy. Johnny doesn’t understand as she clearly loved acting. Chanel says she is ready and willing to return to her first love. Johnny begs Chanel to take a second look and not make such a hasty decision.

Abe arrives and Chanel says she wants to quit the soap opera effective immediately. Abe says she’s in breech of contract and Chanel can’t believe he’s making her stay. He says she’s one-half of their most popular couple. Chanel says to recast her (while shading the hell out of All My Children). Johnny says she doesn’t have to quit the show and offers to exit himself.

Abe wonders if the couple is trying to kill him as he’s either losing his star director or star actress. Chanel tells Johnny to keep his job as she is OUT. With that, she exits.

Brady Pub: Joy hangs by herself when Alex arrives to pick up food. They chat about the latest Lady Whistleblower column and move along to the issues with Johnny and Chanel. Alex thinks Joy should move on in the new year and Joy happily concurs. With that, Joy exits.

Horton House: Stephanie arrives to see Chad to ask about the NuLady Whistleblower. Chad says he can’t reveal the identity of the nuLady as they have asked to remain anonymous. Stephanie says everything in the NuLady’s column is set on destroying Body & Soul and its employees. Chad says The Spectator has policies in place to protect its writers and their first amendment rights.

Salem Inn – Leo’s Room: Bonnie and Hattie arrive and ask him to resurrect Hattie’s character. Leo says he’s in the mood to mend fences. Leo grabs the Body & Soul story bible and asks Hattie to swear on it so he knows he can trust her.

Endings

A teary-eyed Chanel arrives. Alex apologizes for hiding the secret from her. Chanel says her marriage is over but is devastated. With that, she falls into Alex’ arms he comforts her.

Stephanie doubles down and Chad agrees to break his ethical commitments. They do a little investigating and learn Lady Whistleblower lives in Rochester, NY.

Javi and Kerry arrive home. Kerry questions Javi’s conversation with Leo and he explains how everyone deserves a second chance. Javi follows up by hugging and kissing him. He says he’s headed off to take a shower and then wants to know all about Kerry’s time with his family in Rochester… After he exits, Kerry pulls out his phone and writes his next Lady Whistleblower column.

