General Hospital's Cameron Mathison Documents House Destruction Due to Wildfires

Photo Credit: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

General Hospital's Cameron Mathison (Drew Quartermaine) is opening up about how the devastating California wildfires have affected his life. The actor shared in an Instagram post that his home has burned down, though thankfully he and his family are safe.

The post featured a video of Mathison walking amidst the wreckage, with flames in the background. As a caption, he wrote:

We are safe. But this is what’s left of our beautiful home.

Our home where our kids were raised and where they wanted to raise their own someday.

Thanks to all who reached out and checked in. Can’t respond to all so wanted to give an update here.

Sending so many prayers to everyone being affected by these fires🙏🏼

See Mathison's full message below.