General Hospital's Cameron Mathison Documents House Destruction Due to Wildfires
The actor's home burned down amid raging California fires
General Hospital's Cameron Mathison (Drew Quartermaine) is opening up about how the devastating California wildfires have affected his life. The actor shared in an Instagram post that his home has burned down, though thankfully he and his family are safe.
The post featured a video of Mathison walking amidst the wreckage, with flames in the background. As a caption, he wrote:
Scroll to Continue
Recommended Articles
See Mathison's full message below.