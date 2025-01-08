Skip to main content

General Hospital's Cameron Mathison Documents House Destruction Due to Wildfires

The actor's home burned down amid raging California fires
Cameron Mathison

General Hospital's Cameron Mathison (Drew Quartermaine) is opening up about how the devastating California wildfires have affected his life. The actor shared in an Instagram post that his home has burned down, though thankfully he and his family are safe.

The post featured a video of Mathison walking amidst the wreckage, with flames in the background. As a caption, he wrote:

See Mathison's full message below.

