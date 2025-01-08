NATAS Announces 52nd Annual Daytime Emmys to Air in October
The change comes as a result of the News & Documentary Emmy Awards
The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) has announced that the News & Documentary Emmy Awards will take place in September, instead of June. Because of this change, the 52nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards and Daytime Creative Arts Emmys will take place in October 2025, rather than in June 2025, according to Deadline.
Adam Sharp, CEO/President of NATAS, stated:
The 51st Annual Daytime Emmys took place in June 2024.