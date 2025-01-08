Skip to main content

NATAS Announces 52nd Annual Daytime Emmys to Air in October

The change comes as a result of the News & Documentary Emmy Awards
National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) has announced that the News & Documentary Emmy Awards will take place in September, instead of June. Because of this change, the 52nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards and Daytime Creative Arts Emmys will take place in October 2025, rather than in June 2025, according to Deadline

Adam Sharp, CEO/President of NATAS, stated:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The 51st Annual Daytime Emmys took place in June 2024.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

51st Daytime Emmys
Soaps

CBS and NATAS Announce 2024 Daytime Emmy Awards to Air June 7

By Jillian BoweComment
Daytime Emmys
Soaps

47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards to Air On CBS

By Jillian BoweComment
Daytime Emmys
Soaps

NATAS Announces Categories Presented at 49th Annual Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmys

By Jillian BoweComment
National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, Television Academy
Soaps

Television Academy and NATAS Realign Daytime and Primetime Emmys to Prioritize "Content Genre"

By Carly SilverComment