Nathan Owens Talks Joining Y&R and Teases Character

Nathan Owens Photo Provided by CBS, Credit: Brian Kaminski

Nathan Owens (ex-Cameron, Days of Our Lives) is slated to debut today, Jan. 8, in a mystery role on The Young and the Restless. The actor discussed joining the show and talked about his character in an interview with TV Insider.

He isn't the only former DAYS star on set, musing:

I haven’t seen Eileen Davidson [Ashley Abbott] yet, but she was over at Days [as Kristen DiMera] when I was there, which is pretty cool. I’m looking forward to seeing her.

Owens feels right at home in Genoa City. He explained:

I shook a lot of hands, met a lot of different people. Everyone was incredibly warm. From the point I parked, I really didn’t know where to go, and I ran into one of the makeup artists, Amanda [Goldstein]. She literally walked me to where I needed to go. Everyone was very kind and inviting. That’s what really stood out to me, the warmth from everybody. The folks that I got to work with on day one were amazing. Sean Dominic [Nate Hastings] is one of them and he was great.

What can he reveal about his character? Owens said: