Nathan Owens Talks Joining Y&R and Teases Character
The actor opens up about heading to Genoa City
Nathan Owens (ex-Cameron, Days of Our Lives) is slated to debut today, Jan. 8, in a mystery role on The Young and the Restless. The actor discussed joining the show and talked about his character in an interview with TV Insider.
He isn't the only former DAYS star on set, musing:
Owens feels right at home in Genoa City. He explained:
What can he reveal about his character? Owens said: