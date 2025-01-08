The View Adds Half-Hour Spinoff The Weekend View
Get ready for more of The View! Variety reports that the chatfest will launch a half-hour spinoff, The Weekend View, this weekend, starting Saturday, Jan. 11. Which hosts will feature? You can expect Friday regulars Joy Behar (as moderator), Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro.
What will be on The Weekend View? A more in-depth version of the popular "Hot Topics" segment and clips from the show's companion podcast Behind the Table.
Karin Gilford, senior vice president of Digital Media, ABC News Group and Disney Entertainment Networks, stated:
Recommended Articles
Gilford noted that The Weekend View will cover lighter topics than the weekday program. She said:
RoC Skincare will be the exclusive sponsor of The Weekend View, as well.
EP Brian Teta chimed in:
The same team behind The View (including Teta, executive broadcast producer Robin Hommel, and director Sarah de la O) will work on The Weekend View. Fans can stream all The Weekend View on ABC News Live and other streaming channels owned by ABC, starting at 7:30 AM EST. The content will also stream throughout the rest of the weekend.