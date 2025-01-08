The View Adds Half-Hour Spinoff The Weekend View

Get ready for more of The View! Variety reports that the chatfest will launch a half-hour spinoff, The Weekend View, this weekend, starting Saturday, Jan. 11. Which hosts will feature? You can expect Friday regulars Joy Behar (as moderator), Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro.

What will be on The Weekend View? A more in-depth version of the popular "Hot Topics" segment and clips from the show's companion podcast Behind the Table.

Karin Gilford, senior vice president of Digital Media, ABC News Group and Disney Entertainment Networks, stated:

It’s an opportunity for us to extend the conversation, give viewers more of what they love from the connection they feel for the show. We really think ‘Weekend View,’ in addition to what we’ve done on podcasting — we’ve always had a great short form and social presence for the show — is kind of the next frontier.

Gilford noted that The Weekend View will cover lighter topics than the weekday program. She said:

We’re following what we’ve seen be successful on ABC News Live on the weekends. On Saturdays and Sundays, it’s sort of the more a lighter feel. They’re still covering all the stories of the week, but in a little bit of a different tone. So it’ll be the same show format. We’ll cover the hot topics, but it will lean a little bit more into pop culture on the weekends.

RoC Skincare will be the exclusive sponsor of The Weekend View, as well.

EP Brian Teta chimed in:

In addition to having its most-watched linear season in four years, ‘The View’ is finding success meeting viewers wherever they get their content, from podcasts to YouTube, and now with new exclusive streaming content for the weekend on ABC News Live.

The same team behind The View (including Teta, executive broadcast producer Robin Hommel, and director Sarah de la O) will work on The Weekend View. Fans can stream all The Weekend View on ABC News Live and other streaming channels owned by ABC, starting at 7:30 AM EST. The content will also stream throughout the rest of the weekend.