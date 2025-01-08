The Young and the Restless Recap: Faith Worries Ian Snatched Sharon

Alyvia Alyn Lind

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Nicholas and Faith are chatting in Sharon’s living room. He tells his daughter Chance and the police are working to find her mother. Faith thinks Nicholas is worried as he’s called the hospitals to check on Sharon. He says he was only trying to rule out her getting into an accident. Nicholas thinks Sharon probably just went off by herself to take some time away. Faith is rightfully concerned as she knows her mother wouldn’t just disappear without telling anyone. Nicholas pushes saying there are probably feelings she needed to process in the wake of the revelation about her meds being messed with. Faith doubles down saying something is clearly wrong. Nicholas insists Sharon can handle herself and knows she wouldn’t want her daughter to be upset. She worries Ian is responsible for her mother’s disappearance.

