The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Steffy and Daphne Solidfy Their Dastardly Plan

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Eric, Ridge and Taylor are sitting in the Forrester living room having a chat. Taylor tells Ridge she’s so sorry for what Brooke did to him (really?). Ridge tries to explain but Eric interrupts saying Steffy also had a lot to say. Taylor notes Steffy also talked to her about her plan to retake Forrester Creations. Eric thinks Brooke’s actions have riled up his granddaughter. Ridge wonders what in the world his daughter has in store.

At the beach house, Steffy is chatting with Daphne Rose. Daphne assures Steffy she can handle herself and Carter. Steffy plans to return to the office to support their plan and says no one will question it. She thinks Hope will consider her return a victory. Steffy thinks Hope is in charge and thinks Carter is under her spell. Daphne says she will quickly disconnect Hope and Carter.

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Carter and Hope Consider Revisiting Fragrances

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!