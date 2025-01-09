Days of Our Lives Recap: Kristen and Brady do Battle Over Rachel

Stacy Haiduk

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Park: Holly finds Dougie III beaten and bruised on the ground. He lies saying the men tried to mug him. He stops her when she tries to call the cops and take him to the hospital. Holly helps him up and says she’s taking him to someone they can trust for help.

Kiriakis Mansion – Living Room: Sarah is doting on Victoria when Stephanie arrives to drop off head shots of Bonnie. They talk about their men and note both Philip and Xander are at work. Sarah asks if she and Philip are official. Stephanie says not quite but they are seeing where things go. They both hope their two men play nice in their new roles. Stephanie worries as she is partially responsible for the situation. Sarah says Victor’s letter was truly the deciding factor. She goes on to explain about the timing of Philip’s arrival and the letter as it coincided with her accident. At the end of the day, Sarah thinks it might be good for Xander to have Philip as a co-CEO. They might help keep each other’s worst instincts in check. Just then, Holly drags Dougie III in the door.

Holly lies saying they called the police but didn’t go to the hospital because Dougie doesn’t have insurance. Stephanie returns with Sarah’s medical bag, and she gets to patching him up. Holly holds his hand to comfort him. While she tends to his wounds, Sarah learns about Dougie’s identity. Sarah finishes up and Holly takes him into the other room to rest and enjoy a pain med. They clean up and Stephanie heads out to meet Philip for dinner.

Titan: Philip arrives and tells Xander to get out of his chair. Xander says his office is down the hall. They go back and forth and Philip says it’s important the employees view him as the man in charge.

When next we see the co-CEOs, they are sitting side by side and discussing a possible take over of DiMera Enterprises. Philip wonders why Xander would want to go after DiMera after Kristen provided the cure to what ailed Sarah. Xander says Kristen tried to blackmail him and was pressed by Brady to help them. Despite his reasoning, Philip thinks making a play for DiMera is a huge mistake. They go back and forth and Philip says he wants to now do business on the up and up. Xander wonders why as that kind of business flies in the face of their father’s legacy. Philip pushes forward saying he doesn’t want to start another DiMera/Kiriakis war as folks could get hurt, especially Stephanie.

Xander figures out Philip is now seeing Stephanie and the two continue to get snarky. Philip reminds Xander they are co-CEOs and he can’t make a move without his approval. With that, Xander exits.

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: Kristen tells Brady that Rachel has been sending the harassing text messages to Ava. Brady presses Kristen and says what Rachel did was her fault. Kristen turns the tables and says he is to blame. She thinks Brady is in denial and should focus on being a parent rather than jumping from relationship to relationship. Kristen says his children are crying for his attention.

Brady thinks Kristen is full of it and lashes out about their custody battle and the harsh restrictions she put on him with Rachel. They yell a bit more when Brady remembers they had called a truce. He says they’re both to blame for continuing to battle each other. Kristen surprises Brady by saying she agrees with him.

Kristen explains the consequences she imposed on Rachel for sending the texts. Brady reminds her that their daughter is clever and will find a way around the consequences. He worries when she gets older Rachel will be a real nightmare. Brady suggests the get their daughter professional help, but Kristen is having none of it. She refuses to let Granny Mar Mar (ha!) to ride to the rescue and turn Rachel against her. Brady assures her that’s not what he wants, and Marlena would never take her granddaughter on as a patient. Either way, they need to nip this situation in the bud before Rachel turns out just like them.

DiMera Mansion – Holly’s Room: Holly helps Dougie take off his shirt. The resulting ripped torso makes Holly a wee nervous.

Horton Square: Sophia and Tate chat about Holly and the pregnancy. Tate says what happened with Holly was his fault as he was trying to work up the nerve to tell her. He realizes nothing will ever be the same. Sophia wonders if Tate and Holly are over. He doesn’t know but won’t give up on his relationship.

Tate tells Sophia about the encounter with her mother. He reports he and his dad told her there would not be a wedding but would support Sophia at every turn. They talk more about Mama Choi and her pro-life stance. Tate wonders if Sophia has considered putting the baby up for adoption. Sophia thinks it would be a great solution but her parents would hate it. She says her mother is in charge and doesn’t think she would be good with an adoption when she wanted them to get married. They both agree it would be odd to have their baby being raised by strangers. That being said, they’re not ready to be parents.

Tate asks if he can go with Sophia to talk to her parents about adoption. She nixes that plan but Sophia does ask him to go with her to the first doctor’s appointment. Tate quickly agrees and wishes he could support her in more ways.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Sophia’s Truth Plays Hell With Holly’s World

Endings

Kristen gives in and says if he finds a therapist she will make sure Rachel goes to her appointments. They agree to try to work together as far as Rachel is concerned. Brady asks if he can see his daughter and they go upstairs together.

Sophia grabs her stuff as she needs to head home. They agree to check in tomorrow at school and Sophia exits. Tate sits back down and tries to call Holly.

Holly and Dougie stare longingly at each other when her phone rings. She ignores the call from Tate. Holly asks Dougie to tell her the truth about the situation in the park.

Xander returns home from work and she reports Victoria is already asleep. She cautiously asks about his day and Xander slams his bag on the desk. Xander says Philip made his day a nightmare.

Philip chats on the phone with Kate about his first day as co-CEO. He says OUT LOUD there is no way anyone will ever find out Victor’s letter was forged. At the door, Stephanie is listening to his every word.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives recaps!