Days of Our Lives Recap: Sophia’s Truth Plays Hell With Holly’s World

Madelyn Kientz

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Marlena and John’s Penthouse: Tate is looking through pictures of him and Holly on his phone. Just then, Brady walks in and asks if he’s talked to Holly. Tate says he still hasn’t found a way to tell his beloved Sophia is keeping the baby. He can’t imagine how he can possibly tell her the news he’s going to be a father. Brady knows his son is overwhelmed and how much his life is going to change. He believes in his son and advises him to tell Holly how much he still cares for her. Tate wants to rehash everything and blames Ava for telling Mama Choi the truth about his involvement with Sophia.

Brady tells Tate that Ava isn’t to blame for anything. They go off on each other and Tate says his lecturing words aren’t helping anyone. He heads out to find Holly and runs into Mama Choi.

Mama Choi says she got a call from Brady thinking they should connect. With that, Tate wants to exit but Mama Choi thinks he should stay. Brady concurs and they all take a seat. Mama Choi says they should chat about Tate and Sophia’s wedding (Side Note: Can you imagine Theresa vs. Mama Choi?). She doesn’t want to have her grandchild born out of wedlock (wedlock?). She reminds Tate he and Sophia are minors and she and Brady need to start making decisions for them. Brady thinks otherwise but Mama Choi says abortion is not the answer. Brady says the decision is Sophia’s, but Mama Choi says it’s her family’s decision. Brady notes he and Tate will be supportive of whatever decision is made. With that, Mama Choi exits.

Kiriakis Mansion: Holly gets a call from Dougie III and they chat about the new year. She thanks him for hanging out at the concert for New Year’s Eve. They move along to talking about Tate and Holly says “the procedure” should be done by now. Dougie III diverts the conversation and says everything will be over soon. They chat a bit more and hang up. Just then, Sophia arrives.

Sophia says she’s there to apologize for everything that happened. Holly thanks her and says she’s surely tired. Sophia clearly doesn’t know what she’s talking about and says she won’t be really tired for at least a few months and mentions morning sickness, just in time for her to start showing. Holly inquires and Sophia realizes she doesn’t know the abortion didn’t go off as scheduled. Sophia explains what happened with her mother which stopped them from getting to their appointment.

Sophia explains her mother is responsible and Holly wonders how everything happened. Sophia says her mother freaked out and wants her and Tate to keep the baby and get married.

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: Ava arrives while Kristen is pouring some dark liquor. She wants a confession and Kristen assumes it’s about the text messages. Ava shows Kristen her phone and says the last text was sent from the mansion. Rachel listens as Ava accuses Kristen of being the culprit. Kristen says she didn’t send any of the texts and they continue to throw jabs back and forth (The Mrs. Robinson mention about Ava and Johnny was soooo good). Ava thinks Kristen should take responsibility for her actions. Just then, Rachel runs in and demands Ava leave her mother alone.

Rachel tells Ava to stop bullying her mother. Kristen wants her to go upstairs but Rachel says Ava is the one who needs to go. Ava tries to reply but Rachel says she needs to get gone or they will call security. Ava giggles and agrees to exit. She warns Kristen to stop harassing her or she’ll call the police. With that, Ava exits.

Rachel moves to the chess board and messes with Grandpa Stefano’s pieces. Kristen says out loud she realizes her daughter is responsible for the text messages. Rachel denies the allegations but Kristen pushes. Rachel admits the truth but says she did it so her mother and father might reunite. Kristen demands her daughter sends no more texts. Rachel says her mother also hates Ava and doesn’t understand what she did wrong. Kristen tells her daughter it’s not ok to go around threatening people, but Rachel notes all the people in her family, including her mother, who have done that very thing. Kristen says Rachel should do as she says but not as she has done. She takes her phone and Rachel runs upstairs.

Horton House: Dougie III chats with Leo about being short of the money to pay off his debtors when Julie walks in. Dougie III hangs up and he catches up with Julie. She talks about her connection to Doug and immediately begins to grieve, yet again. Julie apologizes for leaning on him but Dougie III is happy to support her and thinks she’s been so very strong. He appreciates her support and how much she takes care of everyone in her family. Just then, Dougie III gets a text to meet in the park. He promises to be back soon and exits.

Marlena and John’s Penthouse: Ava arrives, and Brady tells her about Mama Choi’s visit. Ava apologizes and feels responsible based on their early conversation. Brady says she’s not to blame and wants to shift topics. Ava brings up her trip to see Kristen and tells him what happened with her and Rachel.

Kiriakis Mansion: Tate arrives at the Kiriakis mansion to see Holly. She tells him about her visit with Sophia and how she felt like an idiot for not knowing the truth. He struggles to explain why he didn’t tell her the truth. Holly freaks out and exits.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Kerry Is Revealed as Lady Whistleblower

Endings

Julie sits on the sofa and deletes texts from Maggie, Marie, and Jennifer Rose. As she sits, her emotions take her over.

Brady storms into the Brady mansion and confronts Kristen about her petty texts. He confronts her about sending the texts and Kristen says it was Rachel.

Tate wanders around Horton Square and runs into Sophia. She says she went to see Holly and Tate says he was just there. She apologizes but Tate says it’s his fault for not telling Holly.

Dougie III is in the park and talking to Holly. His debtors arrives and he hands them the money. They quickly note he doesn’t have all the money and come after him. Holly arrives in the park and finds a beaten and bloody Dougie III on the ground.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives recaps!