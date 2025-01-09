Perkie’s Observations: Michael Burns While Drew and Willow Sizzle on General Hospital

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Jason and Sonny try to put out the flames engulfing Michael as Willow and Drew do the deed in DC. (I have not laughed that hard in a long time that they thought it was a good idea to juxtapose those two scenes)

Josslyn wants to stay behind in Dex' apartment despite Trina trying to convince her to leave and hang out. Trina says she understands her anger but worries she'll act out and regret it. Later, alone, Josslyn goes back to the gun and thinks about loading it.

Brook Lynn tells Lois two pregnancy tests came back negative and worries she can't have a child. Lois understands the frustration but reminds her it can take time to get pregnant. Brook Lynn says it wasn't like that the last time, but Lois says she was a teenager that time. Brook Lynn wonders if the universe is punishing her for giving up her baby but Lois disagrees. Brook Lynn says she feels badly she's been lying to Chase, but Lois says she doesn't owe him for the choice she made. Lois tells her to see a doctor and find out what's going on.

Sasha gets lightheaded but promises Chase it's just because she hasn't eaten. The two discuss their Christmas and he admits to being upset that Brook Lynn isn't pregnant yet. Sasha tells him that they should get checked out and Chase wonders if he's putting too much pressure on Brook Lynn.

Portia tells Isaiah that Cyrus is not welcome in the hospital anymore and she's banning him. Isaiah is concerned Cyrus won't go away quietly.

Nina wants to take the company jet to DC and drag Willow and Wylie back home. Curtis tells her Willow is an adult who made choices and Drew is going to pursue Willow no matter what. He says they should out Willow and Drew to see if he dumps her in favor of his political career. Nina wonders what's in it for Curtis and he says he's securing his position at Aurora.

In the afterglow, Willow worries about what's next. Drew tells her that he'll go back to Port Charles with her and present a united front. Willow says Michael is powerful and could win the custody case. She says it could also cause a political scandal for Drew but he doesn't care

Carly talks to Jack about her worries for Josslyn and how she's not facing Dex' death. Jack says everyone grieves differently but Carly says Josslyn is like her and can be self destructive. Carly overhears someone mention an explosion on the penthouse floor at Harborview Towers.

Michael is brought to the hospital, and Sonny begs Lucas to save him. Lucas tells Isaiah that Michael has 3rd degree burns over 40% of his body and Isaiah needs to take over.

Carly gets to the hospital where Jason and Sonny explain what happened. Carly yells at Sonny that someone tried to take him out and Michael paid the price.

Portia calls Curtis and tells him about Michael's accident.

Jack finds Josslyn at Dex' to take her to the hospital. Lucas updates everyone that Michael is in critical condition, and they don't know if he'll survive.

Nina calls Willow and tells her it's serious and she needs to come home right now.

