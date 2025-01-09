Nate Burleson and Drew Barrymore Tease Revived Hollywood Squares

Nate Burleson, Drew Barrymore

Two daytime staples are reviving a Hollywood classic. CBS Mornings' Nate Burleson and The Drew Barrymore Show's Drew Barrymore headline the rebooted game show Hollywood Squares. With Burleson as host and Barrymore occupying the center square, laughs are sure to be coming a mile a minute. The pair chatted with TV Insider about what fans can expect.

Burleson and Barrymore have built a bond on the show. He explained:

There is this sense of pressure that you feel as a host. When I walk onto the stage and I say my big hello to Drew, there’s this invisible bridge that I create in my mind that I know I can walk over and give her a hug at any moment. So, if the show goes off the rails, I’m finding Drew.

She initially thought of rebooting the show during the COVID pandemic, when everyone communicated on Zoom and their pictures appeared on screen in small boxes. Barrymore shared:

This show is personal for me because it made me so happy when I was a kid. I sought it out. All through growing up, Paul Lynde and Whoopi [Goldberg], and the style of the show and the jokes, they keep coming back around. The show has a very timeless feeling. I kept pushing for it. It was something I felt would be good in the world. When is it a bad time to go to a party and laugh and see people win things?

And fans of the vintage Hollywood Squares will recognize the program, even in its new edition. Barrymote teased:

There is this connection that we have with the spirit of those that have hosted, been center squares or stars on the show. Their spirit is in the studio. You walk in immediately, you feel it. We are here to pay homage to those that have come before us and take this show into the future. And I’m really enjoying when Triumph, the Insult Comic Dog takes me down.

Hollywood Squares premieres tonight, Jan. 9, at 8 PM EST on CBS. It will then start airing on Wednesdays beginning Jan. 29.