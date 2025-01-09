Nate Burleson and Drew Barrymore Tease Revived Hollywood Squares
Two daytime staples are reviving a Hollywood classic. CBS Mornings' Nate Burleson and The Drew Barrymore Show's Drew Barrymore headline the rebooted game show Hollywood Squares. With Burleson as host and Barrymore occupying the center square, laughs are sure to be coming a mile a minute. The pair chatted with TV Insider about what fans can expect.
Burleson and Barrymore have built a bond on the show. He explained:
Recommended Articles
She initially thought of rebooting the show during the COVID pandemic, when everyone communicated on Zoom and their pictures appeared on screen in small boxes. Barrymore shared:
And fans of the vintage Hollywood Squares will recognize the program, even in its new edition. Barrymote teased:
Hollywood Squares premieres tonight, Jan. 9, at 8 PM EST on CBS. It will then start airing on Wednesdays beginning Jan. 29.