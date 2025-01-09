WATCH: The View Co-Hosts Debate Removal of Third-Party Fact-Checking on Meta (VIDEO)

Another day, another intense discussion on The View! The ladies discussed Meta head honcho Mark Zuckerberg's announcement that the platforms under that umbrella (Facebook, Instagram, and Threads) would no longer fact-check content via third parties. Similar to X, fact-checking would be replaced by "community notes," Zuckerberg noted, among other changes. The debate got heated, and the co-hosts shared their frank opinions on the matter.

Alyssa Farah Griffin claimed Meta's new rules were "imperfect," saying:

I think it's a balance between content moderation, free speech, and fact-checking. And I think what Facebook has gotten wrong for some time is they had third-party fact-checkers but then Facebook-Meta would ultimately make a decision on 'Can this content be on?' Oftentimes, fact-checkers can't, or these staffers at Facebook, can't have biases. I actually think... Listen, X has become a hellhole for a lot of reasons, but I think that community notes actually work.

Farah Griffin stated that free speech can't always be effectively fact-checked because people may be sharing opinions rather than simple facts.

What about misinformation and hate speech? Sunny Hostin said:

There's a difference between free speech and hate speech, and we know that. Free speech, I welcome; I think everyone welcomes. It's your constitutional right. When you start delving into hate speech, which is what is happening all over social media, there's a problem with that. When you start delving into misinformation and disinformation, there's a problem with that. Meta's new hate speech guidelines permit users to call people in the LGBTQ+ community 'mentally ill.' That is harmful.

Joy Behar and Farah Griffin eventually ended up sparring, with Farah Griffin cutting off the comedian and then Behar, in turn, cutting off Sara Haines when Haines was clarifying a comment Farah Griffin made. The situation got a bit messy, with AFG even rolling her eyes at Behar. The conservative commentator stated that the best comedy is offensive, with moderator Whoopi Goldberg firing back:

There are things that we collectively can say, ‘We respect everybody’s right not to be called a name.’ If you take that away, and you allow that, that’s a problem.

Watch the discussion below.