WATCH: The View Co-Hosts Debate Removal of Third-Party Fact-Checking on Meta (VIDEO)

The ladies discuss Mark Zuckerberg's recent announcement
The View

Another day, another intense discussion on The View! The ladies discussed Meta head honcho Mark Zuckerberg's announcement that the platforms under that umbrella (Facebook, Instagram, and Threads) would no longer fact-check content via third parties. Similar to X, fact-checking would be replaced by "community notes," Zuckerberg noted, among other changes. The debate got heated, and the co-hosts shared their frank opinions on the matter.

Alyssa Farah Griffin claimed Meta's new rules were "imperfect," saying:

Farah Griffin stated that free speech can't always be effectively fact-checked because people may be sharing opinions rather than simple facts.

What about misinformation and hate speech? Sunny Hostin said:

Joy Behar and Farah Griffin eventually ended up sparring, with Farah Griffin cutting off the comedian and then Behar, in turn, cutting off Sara Haines when Haines was clarifying a comment Farah Griffin made. The situation got a bit messy, with AFG even rolling her eyes at Behar. The conservative commentator stated that the best comedy is offensive, with moderator Whoopi Goldberg firing back:

Watch the discussion below.

