The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Katie Gets the Lowdown on Brooke’s Confrontation With Ridge and Taylor

Katie and Brooke are in the main Forrester office chatting about the latest happenings. Katie can’t believe Ridge still feels betrayed despite Brooke doing her best to return the company to the Forrester family. Brooke also thinks Ridge’s reaction is unbelievable. She knows Hope was in the wrong but still believes her heart was in the right place. Brooke says she refuses to be a victim and deserves to be loved… and that person isn’t Ridge. Katie is so proud of her sister for standing up for herself! Brooke is proud of herself and tried to stay calm, but… it didn’t quite work out that way. Katie inquires and Brooke explains what happened with both Ridge and Taylor. Katie is shocked by the slap and the shove but smiles at the same time. Brooke doesn’t love her actions but doesn’t know what else she was supposed to do when her life was being turned upside down.

