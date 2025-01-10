The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Taylor and Ridge Spend a Special Evening Together

Rebecca Budig, Thorsten Kaye

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Ridge and Taylor are enjoying some time alone at the Forrester mansion. Taylor says being with him is all she wants. Ridge crosses the room and grabs a garment bag and presents her with the last original Forrester gown. He was working on it when he was ousted from the company. Ridge says it would be an honor if she would wear it for him that evening. He says he wants her to know just how much she means to him.

