The Young and Restless Star Eric Braeden Blasts "Orange Idiot" Donald Trump on CNN
The Young and the Restless legend Eric Braeden (Victor Newman) is sharing his thoughts on the blazes currently raging in the Los Angeles area and one politician's response. In an interview with CNN, Braeden discussed the sheer devastation these wildfires had brought to Southern California. He went on to criticize an "orange idiot" (clearly a reference to President-elect Donald Trump) for the way he has discussed this tragedy.
Braeden had to evacuate his house, and he spent decades in that home. He reflected:
He added:
In recent days, Trump has blamed Newsom and the Democrats for the wildfires in postings to his social media outlet Truth Social. Braeden said that commentators on another network (which he declined to name) were trying to damage the U.S. He said this is a great country, especially since he originally hails from Germany, which itself wrangled with "fascist ideology for a while." He continued:
Watch Braeden open up below.