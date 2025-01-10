The Young and Restless Star Eric Braeden Blasts "Orange Idiot" Donald Trump on CNN

The Young and the Restless legend Eric Braeden (Victor Newman) is sharing his thoughts on the blazes currently raging in the Los Angeles area and one politician's response. In an interview with CNN, Braeden discussed the sheer devastation these wildfires had brought to Southern California. He went on to criticize an "orange idiot" (clearly a reference to President-elect Donald Trump) for the way he has discussed this tragedy.

Braeden had to evacuate his house, and he spent decades in that home. He reflected:

A house can be rebuilt, but everything you have gathered over the years, a lifetime in America...I came here in 1960 and lived in that whole area of L.A. over the last 60 years nearly, and have seen all kinds of wildfires, all kinds of disasters and slides. It's the price we pay for living in the beautiful area. California’s a fantastic state. It’s one of the most productive states in the nation, not according to the orange idiot who will take over on the 25th of January or whatever, but it is truly one of the most productive states ever in the United States.

He added:

To be very frank with you, I think everyone is really trying to do their damn best, okay? And some idiot, the orange idiot, went on television ... and claimed all kinds of things about [Gavin] Newsom [the California governor] and California and the water distribution. All nonsense.

In recent days, Trump has blamed Newsom and the Democrats for the wildfires in postings to his social media outlet Truth Social. Braeden said that commentators on another network (which he declined to name) were trying to damage the U.S. He said this is a great country, especially since he originally hails from Germany, which itself wrangled with "fascist ideology for a while." He continued:

And we certainly will not want to go into that again. But we are close to it because people want to simplify complex problems. The essence of fascism is to simplify complex problems and feed people who don’t have time to read some bull****, okay?

Watch Braeden open up below.