The Young and the Restless Recap: Sharon Gets a Visit From Ghost Cameron

Sharon Case

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Sharon is in an empty warehouse screaming for help. She sits in her sparkly outfit cuffed to a pipe. As she loses energy, she hears a familiar voice. Cameron says he wondered when she would conjure him up again. She looks up and sees her former tormentor in his bloody shirt who asks if she missed him.

