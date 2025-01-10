The Young and the Restless Recap: Tessa Fills Abby in on Sharon’s Disappearance

Cait Fairbanks

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Tessa and Abby are working at Society. Abby asks if Tessa has heard from Sharon and she says she hasn’t. That being said, Nicholas called them the night before saying they found her car in the river (in an incredibly calm tone). Abby inquires and Tessa says she wasn’t in the car and the search is ongoing. Abby wonders how Tessa has been holding up and asks about her asthma attacks. Tessa says she’s never had any physical experience like she had that night and wonders if the onset was stress related. Further, she hates that the one man Mariah hates most in the world was the one to save her life. Abby agrees and says it’s all too convenient. No one should ever trust the actions of Ian Ward. Just then, the music shifts and we see Ian, once again, staring into the Society windows.

The Young and the Restless Recap: Sharon Gets a Visit From Ghost Cameron

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!