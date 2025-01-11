Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives Promo: Shawn and JJ Join Forces at the Salem PD

Days of Our Lives Promo for the week of January 13-17, 2025
Brandon Beemer, Casey Moss

Brandon Beemer, Casey Moss

Here is the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo:

This week in Salem, tensions rise, allegiances shift, and the story of John's disappearance begins. Let's get into it...

Marlena (Deidre Hall) asks Steve (Stephen Nichols) about John (Oh goodness, here we go).

Rafe (Galen Gering) is still tied up in the tunnels. When Jada (Elia Cantù) confronts EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) about Rafe’s location, either Arnold (Galen Gering) or Rafe pops out of the door to the tunnels.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) welcomes JJ (Casey Moss) back to the Salem PD. It appears the two will be partners.

Tate (Leo Howard) tells Holly (Ashley Puzemis) he won’t let Sophia’s (Madelyn Kientz) pregnancy tear them apart. Dougie (Peyton Meyer) tells Holly he won’t let her get hurt. As he heads towards the door, she asks him not to leave.

Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier) freaks out about Xander (Paul Telfer) learning of his deceitful behavior. Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) drives the point home saying Xander won’t quite until he has Philip’s head on a spike!

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoilers: Rachel Solidifies Her Role as the DiMera Demon Seed

What are you looking forward to next week? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promos!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

IMG_0165
Days of Our Lives

Peacock Unveils DAYS Season 60 Promo at Day of DAYS (VIDEO)

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_0676
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Promo: Mama Choi Enters the Chat

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_0659
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Belle and EJ Get All Kinds of Flirty

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_0561
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Promo: The Hortons and Their Extended Family Celebrate Christmas

By Joshua BaldwinComment