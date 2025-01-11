Days of Our Lives Promo: Shawn and JJ Join Forces at the Salem PD

Days of Our Lives Promo for the week of January 13-17, 2025

Brandon Beemer, Casey Moss

Here is the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo:

This week in Salem, tensions rise, allegiances shift, and the story of John's disappearance begins. Let's get into it...

Marlena (Deidre Hall) asks Steve (Stephen Nichols) about John (Oh goodness, here we go).

Rafe (Galen Gering) is still tied up in the tunnels. When Jada (Elia Cantù) confronts EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) about Rafe’s location, either Arnold (Galen Gering) or Rafe pops out of the door to the tunnels.

Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) welcomes JJ (Casey Moss) back to the Salem PD. It appears the two will be partners.

Tate (Leo Howard) tells Holly (Ashley Puzemis) he won’t let Sophia’s (Madelyn Kientz) pregnancy tear them apart. Dougie (Peyton Meyer) tells Holly he won’t let her get hurt. As he heads towards the door, she asks him not to leave.

Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier) freaks out about Xander (Paul Telfer) learning of his deceitful behavior. Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) drives the point home saying Xander won’t quite until he has Philip’s head on a spike!

What are you looking forward to next week? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promos!