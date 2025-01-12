The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Taylor and Brooke Come to Verbal Blows

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for January 10, 2025

Katherine Kelly Lang

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

Bill (Don Diamont) asks Luna (Lisa Yamada) for details about her murders.

Li (Naomi Matsuda) and Poppy (Romy Park) go to war over parenting skills.

Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) plan goes forward as she asks for a job back at Forrester Creations.

Li takes her newfound information and confronts Poppy.

Luna apologizes to Bill.

Steffy introduces Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Daphne (Murielle Hilaire).

Luna is charmed by Will (Crew Morrow) and listens in as he chats with Bill.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) thinks she’s found a way to reunite with Ridge (why?)

Taylor (Rebecca Budig) and Brooke come to verbal blows.

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!